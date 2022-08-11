INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and Indiana’s First Dog Henry are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest.
“I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your pup just like I do with my dog, Luna Lovegood (AKA Bubby),” Crouch said. “Show off your furry friends enjoying the beauty of Indiana whether that’s at one of our incredible state parks, miles of trails or countless pet-friendly destinations.”
A different winner will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will get:
- A note from Indiana’s first dog, Henry;
- An exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana; and
- A feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels.
To enter, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must include the location where the photo was taken.
“There’s no need to leave your dog at home when traveling in Indiana,” IDDC Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel said. “No matter the time of year, Visit Indiana has plenty of resources to help you find the prefect spots to explore with your pets.”
Pet-friendly trip ideas, destinations and lodging in Indiana are available at VisitIndiana.com. The Indiana State Nature Passport and Indiana Arts and Culture Passport also highlight locations across the state welcoming to dogs.
For more information go to VisitIndiana.com/dogs or follow Visit Indiana on social media at @VisitIndiana on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
All prizes are available while supplies last.
