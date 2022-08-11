cutest dog photo with article
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and Indiana’s First Dog Henry are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest.

“I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your pup just like I do with my dog, Luna Lovegood (AKA Bubby),” Crouch said. “Show off your furry friends enjoying the beauty of Indiana whether that’s at one of our incredible state parks, miles of trails or countless pet-friendly destinations.”

