INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair announced the addition of 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as the final addition to its exceptional lineup that will take place on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. The 2022 Indiana State Fair will take place July 29 through August 21 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). The lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary acts and this year is no exception. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:
- Kansas — Friday, July 29 (opening day)
- Jesse McCartney — Saturday, July 30
- We The Kingdom — Sunday, July 31
- Chaka Khan — Wednesday, August 3
- Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) — Thursday, August 4
- Travis Tritt — Friday, August 5
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Saturday, August 6
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo — Sunday, August 7
- Trace Adkins — Wednesday, August 10
- Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) — Thursday, August 11
- KC & The Sunshine Band — Friday, August 12
- El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) — Saturday, August 13
- Zach Williams — Sunday, August 14
- Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills — Wednesday, August 17
- Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) — Thursday, August 18
- Carly Pearce — Friday, August 19
- Vixen & Autograph — Saturday, August 20
- Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond — Sunday, August 21
The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21, when you can enjoy The Greatest 18 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The 2022 Indiana State Fair will be Fun at the Speed of Summer with the theme of Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.
