COLUMBIA CITY – By far, one of the most popular events at any county fair is the demolition derby.
Because, of course, it’s a load of fun to watch a bunch of cars crashing into each other on purpose!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All Access: Convenient Home Delivery every Tuesday and Saturday PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited articles on thepostandmail.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months Mail Delivery
|$79.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months Mail Delivery
|$45.00
|for 182 days
|3 Months Mail Delivery
|$25.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month Mail Delivery
|$9.00
|for 30 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on thepostandmail.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|52 Weeks
|$56.00
|for 365 days
|26 Weeks
|$28.00
|for 182 days
|13 Weeks
|$14.00
|for 91 days
|4 Weeks
|$5.00
|for 28 days
|1 Day
|$2.00
|for 1 day
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 11:05 pm
COLUMBIA CITY – By far, one of the most popular events at any county fair is the demolition derby.
Because, of course, it’s a load of fun to watch a bunch of cars crashing into each other on purpose!
The recent Whitley County Fair doubled its fun factor with two nights of action in the main grandstand arena. And that included the women’s division.
The demolition derby can be a family project, from finding the cars, to getting them ready for the fair, to banging out the dings and dents, to fixing them and inevitably deciding when it’s time to scrap them and start over.
This past Wednesday night at the fair, the women’s division was won by Alexus Sroufe, a 2016 Whitko High School graduate who has been competing in the event since she was old enough to drive.
Sroufe said there are some basic strategies to follow in demolition derby.
Beyond the obvious: Hit while not being hit.
“You have to try to protect your front end and do most of your damage with your rear end,” Sroute said.
Like in the men’s division, the demolition derby can be a bit of a cutthroat affair: Once a car sustains damage – especially a blown radiator or motor – other cars tend to flock together to get the wounded car and driver out of the event.
Because the goal, after all, is to be the last car running.
Rebecca Laux, meanwhile, finished third in the main event on Wednesday. She’s been driving since she was 17 and as the baby of 5 in her family, had to wait for her chance to join her siblings on the track.
She drives a 2010 Mitsubishi and will be in the market for a new car after this year’s fair.
“This one’s done for,” Laux said with a smile.
You push your car until you get the last little bit of life out of it, Laux said. “Until it won’t go anymore.”
Laux is a few months away from getting her real estate license.
Lyndsey Beard, meanwhile, drives in memory of her late brother Cody Brommer and her mother. Cody was also a demolition derby driver, Beard said.
She has been participating in demolition derby for eight years.
She finished second this year, and would like to win the event for her late brother some time.
“I feel him out there with me when I’m driving,” Beard said.
Cars are a family hobby for Beard and her husband Jacob, who competes at smaller tracks in the area.
Beard drives a Ford Taurus in the demolition derby event. You typically go through a car every year or so, she said.
The event us about fun, Beard said, but it’s nice to win.
“I like going after the hardest hit award,” Beard said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.