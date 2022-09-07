COLUMBIA CITY — The Lord’s Acre Festival returns to Whitley County Sept. 17.
It will take place at Etna Community Bible Church, 4255 W. 750 N. in Columbia City.
COLUMBIA CITY — The Lord's Acre Festival returns to Whitley County Sept. 17.
It will take place at Etna Community Bible Church, 4255 W. 750 N. in Columbia City.
The Lord’s Acre Festival is a project that began in the 1930s. It was a way for farmers to support one another and the community. They would donate one acre of their crops to those in need, which is where the Lord’s Acre name comes from.
This project was started in Whitley County in 1949. It began in Etna and was led by Rev. Albert Rider. It became a way for local farmers to celebrate the year’s harvest. The festival was discontinued after 1961, but was revived in 2015 by Pastor Jerry Burghduff.
The event is a partnership between Etna Community Bible Church, West Point Trinity Church, West Etna Church, Salem Community Church, Troy Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew’s Community Church.
It is held each year as a way to raise funds for the Boomerang Backpack program. Donations are used to pay for food that is packed into a book bag for children to take home and have food to eat over the weekend. Each bag contains three single serving boxes of cereal, one piece of fresh fruit, juice, two proteins and several other snacks.
The community is invited to join in the festival, enjoying a variety of homemade food options, children’s games, face painting and more.
The schedule for the day is as follows:
- 11 a.m.: Food booths open
- 11 a.m.: Parade through Etna (ending at Etna UMC)
- 11:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony and Community Prayer
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Live Entertainment
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Community Auction
- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Live Entertainment
