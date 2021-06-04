The Whitley County 4-H is excited to have McHyser BBQ joining them for this year's Ice Cream Social. This event will be at the fairgrounds under the canopy at main concessions. Picnic tables will be available for you to sit at.
They will have the ice cream machines in main concessions cranking out that famous Whitley County 4-H ice cream.
