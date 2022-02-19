After two summers of delays it is finally happening. Some of the world’s most iconic rock legends will hit the road this summer for a co-headlining tour. The Stadium Tour features Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour is set to steamroll through North America starting June 2022. The show in downtown Indianapolis will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday, August 16. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public for the Indianapolis show beginning Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. local time.
Due to fan demand, the tour is adding five shows to the run. Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale to the general public at www.LiveNation.com. Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe VIP offerings for the five new shows will be available coinciding with the general on sale next Friday Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.
Citi is the official card of The Stadium Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for Indianapolis and Las Vegas shows beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. For Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton shows American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m. local time.
Following the success of their Netflix biopic "The Dirt," Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience with fans around the world demanding the band tour again. This led to the band members reuniting and announcing that "Mötley Crüe is back" in 2019. In 2021, Mötley Crüe celebrated their 40th band anniversary, as well as the 40th birthday of their debut album, "Too Fast for Love." The 35th anniversary of their "Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls" album is coming up on May 15. Mötley Crüe have sold over 100 million albums worldwide, achieving seven platinum and multi-platinum albums, nine Top 10 albums, 22 Top 40 Mainstream Rock hits, six Top 20 Pop singles and three Grammy nominations.
"It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer," Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Def Leppard are one of the most important forces in rock music. In 2019, the icons closed out a sold-out worldwide tour including a North American stadium run and headlining the UK’s Download Festival to 90k screaming fans. Def Leppard also celebrates the landmark 45th anniversary of their formation this year. Def Leppard’s influential career crosses generations and includes 110 million records sold, numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, "Pyromania" and "Hysteria," both of which are certified Diamond (10x platinum).
“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer … it’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again & we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon,” said Joe Elliott.
Poison will be bringing a rocking live show to the Stadium tour this summer with the all original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.
Poison’s Bret Michaels added, “there are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums.”
Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by Bikini Kill, and the Germs' LA punk masterpiece ‘GI.’ Jett and Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) co-founded Blackheart Records from the trunk of Kenny’s Cadillac after rejections from no less than 23 labels. Forty years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television, and continues to champion emerging bands. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like The Who, Green Day, Heart, and Foo Fighters. After two COVID-19 postponements, the group will return to the road in summer 2022 for The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison. "Bad Reputation," a documentary about Jett's life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is now available for streaming.
“We are so excited to be back out on the road! We missed doing what we love most and can’t wait to see the fans out there again!” said Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Emerging rock band Classless Act, signed to Better Noise Music, is set to open the tour. With the release of their single “Give It To Me” in 2021, the band has already received critical praise from the likes of rock media including SPIN, Loudwire, and more. Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee was an early follower of the band and is excited to have them join him and his bandmates on the road, saying, "I remember when we went out with Ozzy in 1984 and how it was an insane game changer. We literally blew up after having that opportunity to play live in front of 20,000 people every night. Since then, we’ve always felt it was important to help new bands; whether it was Guns N Roses, Skid Row or so many others. This summer we’re gonna help out Classless Act."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.