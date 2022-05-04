Do you know what uniforms soldiers have worn throughout history? What were the French Settlers like when they inhabited this area? How did weapons change from the War of 1812 to World War II?
Historical re-enactors representing times from the early Romans through World War II converge on Fort Wayne’s Historic Old Fort the weekend of May 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.(Saturday) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sunday). The Old Fort is located at 1201Spy Run Ave. in Fort Wayne.
Demonstrations will be given on period cooking, gardening, military life and much more. Every year is unique. Stop in and experience first-hand the life and activities of the people from across the ages.
Please note the bridge on Spy Run Avenue is undergoing construction and is often down to one lane. Expect traffic delays when visiting the Old Fort. For the safety of visitors, coordinators encourage the public to park in Headwaters Park or Lawton Park to access the fort.
