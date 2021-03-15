Shutterbug Brew is a new coffee shop serving coffee, donuts, & more, that had their Grand Opening last Thursday, March 11, 2021. Shutterbug Brew is operated and owned by Jennifer & Terry Eberly, with business hours being from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday through Saturday.
featured
New coffee shop springs up in South Whitley
- Chelsie David
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
- AP Source: Archie Miller out as Indiana's basketball coach
- New coffee shop springs up in South Whitley
- Busco set to play Blackhawk in first game of Regionals
- Musicians & Artists Sought for Wawasee Oakwood Fine Arts Festival
- Emergency sewer work to take place at the intersection of Madison St and East Van Buren St/SR 205
- Huntington University awarded Duke Energy Foundation Grant
- Indiana police reform bill sails through Senate committee
- CDC Issues First Set of Guidelines on How Fully Vaccinated People Can Visit Safely with Others
Popular Content
Articles
- Busco set to play Blackhawk in first game of Regionals
- Emergency sewer work to take place at the intersection of Madison St and East Van Buren St/SR 205
- Musicians & Artists Sought for Wawasee Oakwood Fine Arts Festival
- 2021 Columbia City City-Wide Junk Clean Up Days
- Search of river resumes for bodies of 2 missing children
- Huntington University awarded Duke Energy Foundation Grant
- Parkview Physicians Group clinics announce closures
- NIPSCO warns customers to be aware of scam calls and messages
- New coffee shop springs up in South Whitley
- The Churubusco Eagles get ready to face the Eastside Blazers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.