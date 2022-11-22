Lighted Christmas parade 21
File photo

Volunteers are busy planning the 11th annual Whitley County Christmas Parade on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. and we are anticipating an energized crowd awaiting Santa's arrival.

This year’s parade is dedicated in memory of Ron Gaerte, a Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade committee member from the beginning and Santa’s House volunteer for more than two decades. Gaerte died in the summer of 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.