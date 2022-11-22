Volunteers are busy planning the 11th annual Whitley County Christmas Parade on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. and we are anticipating an energized crowd awaiting Santa's arrival.
This year’s parade is dedicated in memory of Ron Gaerte, a Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade committee member from the beginning and Santa’s House volunteer for more than two decades. Gaerte died in the summer of 2022.
“It will never be the same without him,” Romano said. “He was Santa to so many children. He embodied the spirit of Christmas…he was so involved in every aspect of planning our annual parade from the beginning and the activities of Santa’s House. He helped build the house and he greeted thousands of local children over the years. His enthusiasm and gentle presence is so missed.”
Romano is considering several permanent ways to memorialize Gaerte at Santa’s House.
The parade, featuring illuminated floats and walking units, will lineup near the former Eagle Tech Academy/Marshall building, heading south on Walnut Street, east on Van Buren Street and then south at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren Streets in downtown Columbia City.
Santa will, of course, be the featured parade participant -- arriving in a surprise fashion to delight the young and young at heart as he does each year. As soon as Santa arrives at the courthouse square, near the intersection of Chauncey and Van Buren Streets, he will address everyone present and there will be a brief program.
“We are changing things up a little bit this year with a brief program and tree lighting ceremony after the parade,” said Jennifer Romano, parade organizer. After that, Romano said, Santa will spend some time visiting outdoors — weather-permitting.
Another change coming this year involves a change in open hours at Santa’s House. This year, Santa’s House will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Christmas Eve from 12 to 3 p.m. Photographer Larry Hall will be available to take professional photos on Friday evenings throughout the season. Visitors are also invited to take their own photos. Santa’s House will be closed on Sundays.
Sponsors include AJ Machine, Inc., Northeastern REMC, Big G’s Sports Cafe, City of Columbia City, Cidermill Propane, Ena’s Playpen Child Care and Roy G. Biv Creative Space.
A rain/ice date has been set for the parade. In the event of severe weather, the parade will take place on Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m. downtown. Updates can be found on the Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade page on Facebook.
