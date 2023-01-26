FORT WAYNE — The Old Fort/Historic Fort Wayne invites the public to travel back in time to 1743 in an upcoming event.
“Nouvelle Annee 1743 – A New Year in France” will take place Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend, but freewill donations will be accepted.
“It is the dawn of the new year 1743 at Post des Myaamia (Miami),” reads a press release. “Rumors abound of what the future will bring to the Native Village of Kiihkayonki (Kekionga) and this settlement of French soldiers, civilians and traders nearby.”
It was in this time trade seemed to be waning as the cost of goods rose.
“There is talk of the Iroquis granting land to the English merchants in Ohio. The king has said that soon all trading contracts will be revoked,” continues the release. “The posts will instead be auctioned off into the control of rich nobles to try to revitalize the trade. What will this mean for the traders of Post des Myaamia (Miami)? How will the French deal with the high cost of goods in their relations with the natives of Kiihkayonki (Kekionga)?”
The event will examine these issues and more, and invites the public to see what life was like for these people at that time.
