Nouvelle Annee 1743 - Old Fort

“Nouvelle Annee 1743 — A New Year in New France” is the next time the Old Fort will explore during an event Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Contributed

FORT WAYNE — The Old Fort/Historic Fort Wayne invites the public to travel back in time to 1743 in an upcoming event.

“Nouvelle Annee 1743 – A New Year in France” will take place Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend, but freewill donations will be accepted.

