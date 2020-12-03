COLUMBIA CITY — The Annual Walk of Trees event in downtown Columbia City has returned. This is an annual fundraiser for Whitley Crossings, part of the local Passages organization.
Local businesses and organizations decorated unique trees and wreaths for the public to view, and this year the public can bid on their favorite tree through a mobile auction. Trees can be viewed online or by stopping at The Van Buren Center in Columbia City. Doors are open to the public Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Take part in the auction by visiting whitleycrossings.org/annual-walk-of-trees/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.