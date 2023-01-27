HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Feb 4 at 2 p.m., the Purdue Men’s Varsity Glee Club will be performing in the Merillat Center for the Arts at Huntington University for a 90-minute concert.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club members have served as ambassadors of Purdue University for more than 125 years. Founded in 1893, this ensemble has performed for campus, community, state, national and international events, including six U.S. presidential inaugurations, a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, appearances on The Tonight Show and The Ed Sullivan Show, and performances in Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.
Glee Club members represent different backgrounds and hometowns in Indiana and across the world, maintaining a high level of academic excellence with majors ranging from engineering to education to agriculture to biological sciences. One of those members includes Whitley County’s own Sam Rickerd, a former Whitko student (Class of 2019) and now student manager of the glee club.
This musical troupe of 68 young men employs a versatile repertoire including gospel, vocal jazz, traditional hymns, swing, contemporary hits, romantic ballads, classical choral selections, barbershop, folk melodies, patriotic standards, familiar opera choruses, country, and novelty tunes, and utilizes small groups and soloists to further enhance each show.
Tickets may be purchase online through the Huntington University Box Office. Ticket prices are $!5 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
