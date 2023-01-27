Purdue Varsity Glee Club 2023

HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Feb 4 at 2 p.m., the Purdue Men’s Varsity Glee Club will be performing in the Merillat Center for the Arts at Huntington University for a 90-minute concert.

Purdue Varsity Glee Club members have served as ambassadors of Purdue University for more than 125 years. Founded in 1893, this ensemble has performed for campus, community, state, national and international events, including six U.S. presidential inaugurations, a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, appearances on The Tonight Show and The Ed Sullivan Show, and performances in Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

