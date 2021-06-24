Old Settlers Day has been a Whitley County institution since 1904 when the first reunion of the pioneers was held at Loon Lake.
On Thursday, June 24th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Whitley County residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to come to the Whitley County Historical Museum Annex to register their attendance on Old Settlers Day. Registration dates back to 1904 when residents who attended the celebration wanted a record kept of all those who were in attendance.
Records are kept of the longest continuous resident and the oldest participant who register each year. The winners are honored with plaques each year. Ribbons are given to all who register and ribbons with rosettes are given to those who are 80 years and older.
If you have never attended this event in the past we would encourage you to take a few minutes to stop by. Participating in the registration provides an excellent opportunity to meet up with old friends and reminisce about past Old Settlers Days. Be sure to take the advantage of this time honored event that has been enjoyed by many through the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.