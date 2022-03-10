INDIANAPOLIS — American rock bands Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin are coming together for the first time for a co-headlining tour with special guests Bush to put on a night of rock across the country, making it one of the hottest tours of the summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour includes a stop at Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.
With over 30 years behind them and 30 million records sold, the upcoming tour marks Alice In Chains’ first tour dates in nearly three years. The band will be playing iconic songs from their classic albums like Dirt and Facelift as well as fan favorites from their more recent releases Rainier Fog and Black Gives Way To Blue. Alice In Chains were honored in December 2020 with the Museum of Pop’s annual Founders Award. The celebration was streamed worldwide, viewed well over 1 million times, and offered fans a chance to see acoustic performances from Alice In Chains, as well as covers from musicians and friends of the band.
Sean Kinney, founding member and drummer for Alice In Chains said about the tour, "We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”
Alongside Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin are looking forward to performing live, coming off of a pair of successful tours in Fall 2021. Their most recent work, Aurora was released in January of 2020. Comprised of reimagined versions from their catalog, Aurora quickly became a fan favorite and featured the brand new, “Far Away.” As always, the band will be performing a set of hits all summer long.
Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin says, "We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice In Chains and Bush. It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”
Bush has sold over 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. They’ve also compiled an amazing string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. Eleven of those hit theTop5, six of which shot to No. 1: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us'' and “The Sound of Winter.” They’ve continued to dominate rock radio and play sold-out shows to audiences around the world ever since.Their latest albumThe Kingdom followed 2017’s Black And White Rainbows, which People magazine hailed as “a triumphant return.”
