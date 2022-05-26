FORT WAYNE — Sweetwater Performance Pavilion recently launched its 2022 concert season with a sold out NEEDTOBREATHE show on May 12. The 1,800 capacity outdoor venue, located on the campus of Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne, will host shows through late September.
2022 Concerts at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion Include:
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band With special guests Samantha Fish, Shemekia Copeland, and Ally Venable— Saturday, June 11
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo— Sunday, June 19
- Trouble No More — A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederauer (guitar, vocals), Daniel Donato (guitar, vocals), Dylan Niederauer (bass guitar), Jack Ryan (drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (vocals), Nikki Glaspie (drums), Peter Levin (keys), and Roosevelt Collier (pedal steel guitar) — Wednesday, July 20
- Blackberry Smoke with special guest Elizabeth Cook— Tuesday, July 26
- Night Ranger— Wednesday, Aug. 10
- Yacht Rock Revue 2022 Tour— Thursday, Aug. 18
- The Music of Led Zeppelin with Fort Wayne Philharmonic— Saturday, Aug. 20
- Wildborne’s The Music of the Rolling Stones— Saturday, Sept. 10
- Pink Droyd Is There Anybody Out There? Tour — Friday, Sept. 23
Tickets for all concerts are on sale now and can be purchased online via sweetwaterpavilion.com, ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Sweetwater campus located at 5501 US Highway 30 West in Fort Wayne. Check the venue website for additional concert announcements and details throughout the summer.
