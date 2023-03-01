FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Shows Inc., northeast Indiana’s largest home and garden event producer, will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show (FWHGS) this year. Presented by Windows, Doors and More, the FWHGS will bring over 650 exhibitors to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum March 2-5, 2023. A portion of all ticket proceeds and revenue will be donated to Community Harvest Food Bank.
Here are some highlights of the event:
● $50,000 & More Giveaway Contest – Up to 20 qualifying showgoers will get to roll the dice for a chance to win many prizes from the exhibitors and the grand prize valued at $50,000
● Back by popular demand, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel – World-famous for her skiing prowess and seen on too many TV stations, shows & movies to count... Twiggy has come out of retirement to amaze crowds and teach boating safety once again
● Mad Dog & Merrill – Certified Grillologists and Midwest Grillin’ Experts Mad Dog & Merrill return to share some of the favorite grilling tips, tricks and recipes
● The Renegade Gardener - Meet and learn from Don Engebretson, a gardening author and expert who has written articles for many major magazines, national and local newspapers
● Show Bucks – Organizers have doubled the value of show bucks giveaways to $50 each in honor of the 50th anniversary. Enter to win show bucks online, which act like gift certificates you can spend at the show. Sign up to pre-register.
● Piglet Races – Witness the cutest things on four stubby legs as piglet races will be held each day
● Chainsaw Carving Demos – Watch local artist Myles Nasby create art before your eyes and purchase some of his finished pieces or commission a custom piece for your own!
● Petting Zoo & Indiana Wild – From farm to exotic, from baby ducks to snakes, you can learn about and interact with some wonderful animals at the show and pose for pictures
● Gnome Scavenger Hunt – This kids challenge will have those 12 and under on the lookout for 12 gnomes hidden around the show. Those who can find all 12 can claim a prize at the info booth
● Kids’ Day on Sunday – Featuring a stilt-walking balloon artists and other kids’ entertainment
● Charitable Partner / Food Drive – Organizers have announced a new charitable partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank. CHFB has been helping the community for many years. Please bring a non-perishable food donation to the show with you to receive a $2 off general admission discount (cannot be combined with other discounts).
● Thanks to WAJI, attendees could win $1,000 at the show.
Traditional Show highlights include:
● Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage - Learn from Master Gardeners & gardening experts in their education seminar series featuring multiple to pics, how-to's and demonstrations
● Garden Gallery - Stroll through the Garden Gallery full of unique garden accessories, gifts, plants, fairy gardens, patio and landscape displays and hundreds of spring flowers
● Family Fun - From a petting zoo, wild and crazy reptiles, pig races and much more
With over 650 exhibitors, the Home & Garden Show is the place to see the latest in contemporary home and garden products and services. Attendees can expect to find all the inspiration and help needed for all types of home improvement projects. Exhibitors feature products and services for kitchen, bath, landscaping, interior decor, bedding, windows, siding, roofing, gutters, patios, driveways, garden accessories, gifts, plants, fairy gardens, patio and landscape displays and hundreds of spring flowers.
Located at the War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Show dates for 2023 are March 2-5. Show hours are Thursday & Friday 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.– 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $12 at the door, $8 for Seniors 62+ and free for kids 14 and under. There are $2 off discount coupons available online at Home-GardenShow.com. Parking at the Coliseum lot is $8.
For more information on the show visit www.Home-GardenShow.com.
Schedule of events:
Thursday, March 2:
- 12 p.m.: Local expert Katy Clark, how to avoid common aches and pains as you get ready to spend more time outside (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 1 p.m.: Don Engebretson, The Renegade Gardener, Top 10 Gardening Blunders (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 1 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 1 p.m. Meet incredible animals with Indiana Wild (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 2 p.m.: Local expert Marlene Purdy, ‘Tis Spring, Now What? (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 2 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 3 p.m.: Master Gardener Stephanie Bailey, Common Garden Problems & Solutions (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 3 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 4 p.m.: Local Homesteader Jenny Wyss, Raising Meat Rabbits (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 4 p.m.: Meet incredible animals with Indiana Wild (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 5 p.m.: Local Homesteader Jenny Wyss, Getting Started with Chickens (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 5 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 5:30 p.m.: 50K Giveaway Contest (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 6 p.m.: Don Engebretson, The Renegade Gardener, Gardening for the birds, bees and butterflies (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 6 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 6 p.m.: Animal Grams present Lil’ Barnyard Racers, mini pigs (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
Friday, March 3
- 12 p.m.: Educator Geoffrey Schortgen, how to care for your lawn, from mowing to maintenance (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 12 p.m.: Meet incredible animals with Indiana Wild (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 1 p.m.: Don Engebretson, The Renegade Gardener, the top 10 Gardening Blunders (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 1 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 2 p.m.: Local Hosta expert Simone Alberding, Genus Hostas: Not just a tree skirt (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 2 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 2:30 p.m.: 50K Giveaway Contest (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 3 p.m.: Local Expert and Extension educator John Woodmansee, Best Practices for pruning trees & shrubs (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 3 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 4 p.m.: Meet incredible animals with Indiana Wild (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 5 p.m.: Local Expert and Fox Island County Park Manager, Natalie Haley, Fox Island County Park history and land restoration (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 5 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 6 p.m.: Don Engebretson, The Renegade Gardener, Gardening for the birds, bees and butterflies (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 6 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 6 p.m.: Animal Grams present Lil’ Barnyard Racers, mini pigs (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
Saturday, March 4
- 11 a.m.: PFW assistant professor of biology, Dr. Scott Bergeson, Invite Bats to your Backyard (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 11 a.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 12 p.m.: Don Engebretson, The Renegade Gardener, the top 10 Gardening Blunders (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 12 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 12 p.m.: Animal Grams present Lil’ Barnyard Racers, mini pigs (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 1 p.m.: Glen Hile, Beekeeping in Fort Wayne (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 1 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 1:30 p.m.: 50K Giveaway Contest (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 2 p.m.: Local Expert Pamela Martin-Diaz, Less Lawn, More Nature; the homegrown national park (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 2 p.m.: Animal Grams present Lil’ Barnyard Racers, mini pigs (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 2:30 p.m.: Meet incredible animals with Indiana Wild (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 3 p.m.: Don Engebretson, The Renegade Gardener, Gardening for the birds, bees and butterflies (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 3 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 4 p.m.: Megan Masterson, Ground Down, Composting Basics (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 4 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 5 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 5 p.m.: Animal Grams present Lil’ Barnyard Racers, mini pigs (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 6 p.m.: Don Engebretson, The Renegade Gardener, the top 10 Gardening Blunders (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 6 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 6:30 p.m.: Meet incredible animals with Indiana Wild (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
Sunday, March 5
- 12 p.m.: Local expert Megan Kosiak, New and overlooked plants at your local garden center (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 12 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 1 p.m.: Don Engebretson, The Renegade Gardener, Gardening for the birds, bees and butterflies (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 1 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 1 p.m.: Animal Grams present Lil’ Barnyard Racers, mini pigs (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 1:30 p.m.: Meet incredible animals with Indiana Wild (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 2 p.m.: Urban agriculture extension educator Jayde Grisham, Her experience and knowledge with greenhouses (Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage)
- 2 p.m.: The world famous Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (Conference Hall Stage)
- 2:30 p.m.: 50K Giveaway Contest (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
- 3 p.m.: Mad Dog & Merrill, self proclaimed Grillologists (Conference Hall Stage)
- 3 p.m.: Animal Grams present Lil’ Barnyard Racers, mini pigs (Family Stage in the Conference Hall)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.