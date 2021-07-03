Continuing its long-standing tradition, the Wagon Wheel Symphony of the Lakes will present a free, full-length patriotic “Salute to America” concert at Tabernacle Field in Winona Lake, across from the Boathouse, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, just preceding the town’s fireworks display.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music on the lawn. The concert is FREE and all are welcome to attend.
“Salute to America” in Winona Lake is jointly sponsored by The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, Grace College, and the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. Maestro Jason Thompson will direct the 65-piece ensemble and the repertoire will include traditional favorites including the “Armed Forces Salute,” a Sousa march, and more.
The first half of the program will include Charles Ives; “Variations on America,’ Sousa’s “Washington Post March,” and the ever-popular Armed Forces Salute. The second half includes not only patriotic numbers but also a suite of six numbers from the musical “Hamilton.”
Dr. Jason Thompson, who was recently named the Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the orchestra, said, “I am thrilled to get to work with the fine musicians of the Symphony of the Lakes and bring live orchestral music to the community. We will be performing music from various genres that have been significant American contributions to music, from American greats like Charles Ives, to jazz, film, music, and American musical theater. We will also be paying tribute to those who have served in the armed forces and those who have lost their lives or otherwise been affected by COVID. It’s always a great pleasure to perform for our enthusiastic audiences!”
“Salute to America” begins at 8 p.m. in Winona Lake. The Winona Lake program will be followed by the town’s traditional fireworks display fired from barges in the lake beginning at approximately 10 p.m.
Fore more information, visit our website at www.wagonwheelcenter.org
