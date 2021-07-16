The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts is pleased to announce auditions for Youth/Teens for its upcoming Wagon Wheel Junior Fall Musical (title to be announced after auditions):
- When: Saturday, August 14th, 2021
- Ages 9-11 at 10:00 am
- Ages 12-18 at 11:30 am
- Where: Wagon Wheel Theatre 2515 E. Center St. (Theatre Lobby)
- What: No need to prepare anything! We will teach you a short part of a song.
About the rehearsals and performances*:
- Rehearsals: Thursday, Sept. 16th through Thursday Sept. 30th. Rehearsals will be held every weekday after school (typically from 5-8:30 pm) and all day on weekends.
- 3 Performances: Friday Oct. 1st at 7 pm, Saturday Oct. 2nd and Sunday Oct. 3rd at 2 pm.
Due to the time constraints of putting up this production we will not be able to accommodate multiple conflicts. *Mandatory rehearsals are Thursday, Sept. 16th, Friday Sept. 17th, and Tech week: Monday, Sept. 27th through Thursday, Sept. 30th. Performance days are mandatory.
For more information, go to: Wagonwheelcenter.org or contact: wagonwheeljr.kids@gmail.com
The Wagon Wheel Theatre is dedicated to practicing inclusive, diverse, and non-traditional casting. We encourage all youth from the greater Warsaw Area and beyond to attend.
