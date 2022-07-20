COLUMBIA CITY — The news is out that the Whitley Arts Partnership has brought back the summer community theater program with this year’s performance of “Newsies.”
Many will remember a few years ago when members of the community of all ages came together to present “Mamma Mia,” which was a huge success. COVID halted plans for the following years, but the theater is back to bring a high energy, dance filled show that takes audiences back in time.
The performances will take place Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Columbia City High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance through ShowTix4U.com. A link to the tickets can be found on the Whitley Arts Partnership Facebook page.
“Newsies” is inspired by the real-life strike of 1899 when the newsboys of New York City successfully rose up against the newspaper giants of the time, who were raising the prices of newspapers the boys were made to pay. The strike lasted a couple of weeks, and while it didn’t result in higher wages it did lead to a change, having the newspaper leaders give a full payback to its sellers and a higher amount earned by the newsboys in the process.
This musical follows Jack Kelly, an orphan, who leads a group of orphaned and homeless newsboys in the city. He and the group meet Davey and Les, brothers that are from a loving home but were pulled from school to raise money for the family. As prices rise for all the newsies, Jack and Davey lead the newsies to strike.
At its heart, it’s a story of a group who fights for their rights when incredible obstacles are put in their way. It’s a message that can certainly resonate with a modern audience.
“Everyone in life wants their fair share and will work for it, and (in this show) these are what these characters are after,” said Director Shane Barkley.
Barkley, along with fellow directors Keith Gilbert and Lisa Stephens, selected the show knowing it would involve the youth in the community and they knew the acclaimed Broadway show would be a popular choice to bring to Whitley County.
In total 27 young people from Whitley County and the surrounding areas have come together to represent the newsies and other characters in the show. They are joined by 14 adults, some of whom may be familiar faces to the public.
One of those joining the cast is local attorney Greg Hockemeyer.
“Shane (Barkley) asked me to do it, I thought it would be fun and I wanted to be a part of encouraging theater in the community,” he said.
Also joining the cast is former choir director Rosalie Geller. She had previously directed Barkley in middle school and high school, and said it felt like a “full circle” moment to be able to come back and perform for him.
For local pianist and educator Carolyn Hindbaugh this was a “bucket list” opportunity.
“I’ve always played the piano (playing for the choirs and musicals) but I have always wanted to be in a show,” she said.
Leading the show as Jack is Brayden Schilling, a graduate of Columbia City High School. “Newsies,” he said, was a show he had always wanted to perform in, and when he heard the show was selected for this year’s performance he was excited to come back to be a part of it.
“I’m excited to be with people that I know and used to know and be on the stage again,” Schilling said.
The cast includes – Brayden Schilling (Jack Kelly), Davin Broadhurst (Crutchie), Edward Robison (Davey), Kole Bloomfield (Les), Nic Alles (Race), Raymond Barrand (Albert), Jacob Mattes (Specs), Sid Severit (Buttons), Brooks Walkers (Romeo), Alex Jenkins (Elmer), Robert Thompson (JoJo), Gunner Arnold (Spot Conlon), Jackson Longenbaugh (Tommy Boy), Brayden Ridley (Henry), Chase Bills (Finch), Sidney Basham (Katherine Plumber), Cody Feisel (Darcy), Mason Straub (Bill), Noah Willson (Morris Delancey), Todd Franks (Oscar Delancey), Ella Kirchner, Jocelyn Mattes, Averie Meyer, Abby Peterson, Lindsay Kleiman, Anna Christopher and Rylee Paris.
Portraying the adult characters in the show are Michael Killen (Wiesel), Matt Faley (Joseph Pulitzer), Carolyn Hindbaugh (Seitz), Rosalie Geller (Bunsen), Amanda Bloomfield (Hannah), Kaileb O’Connor (Nunzio/Theodore Roosevelt), Sean O’Connor (Snyder), Rachael Hartman (Medda Larkin), Greg Hockemeyer (Jacobi), Ryan Daniel (Mayor), John Kleiman, Jeremy Meyer, Dakota Schilling and Kyle Weigold.
Whitley Arts Partnership was created with the intention of promoting the arts in Whitley County, a message that continues to be spread each year through its community theater program, youth summer camp and other programs.
“Whitley County is not alone in trying to promote the importance of the arts,” said Geller. “That’s where we go for beauty and expression. It’s a way for people to have an outlet to express themselves when they may not have anything else that allows them (that chance).”
“It’s a quality of life issue,” noted Hockemeyer, citing that having these opportunities promotes public outreach, as well as building a sense of community.
“Studies have shown that being a part of the arts creates successful people, and getting people out of their shell and on the stage (is a good thing),” said Barkley. He added that in a world that has grown used to connection through a screen it’s important to remember that human interaction is a key part of life.
It’s important, he said, to continue to promote those opportunities for people – whether sports or arts – to build that interaction and allow people the chance to express themselves in the interests that suit them.
“(The arts) tell the stories that are important to tell,” said Schilling. “They can bring joy and happiness to anyone and I want to be a part of that.”
