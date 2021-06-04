featured
Whitley County Farmers Market welcomes Pageant Meet & Greet & National Donut Day
Bring the kids and come meet Miss Indiana Jr Teen, Evyn Minear, and her other pageant friends during our Meet and Greet Event!
Evyn is Teen Miss Whitley County! In December she also became Miss Indiana Junior Teen!
Evyn will be joining us at the WCFM this Saturday, June 5th, for a meet and greet event! Evyn will have a table set up with foam tiaras for little ones to join her to make their very own crown! Princess dresses are welcome!
Bring the family down for some local shopping around the Courthouse Square! It's a great weekend to bring your little ones along to meet Teen Ms. Whitley County and experience our first event of the season!
Did you know tomorrow is National Donut Day?! Did you know the Salvation Army had a hand in National Donut Day back in WW1?!
This Saturday, June 5th, our local Whitley County Salvation Army will be joining us as our Business of the Week! The organization will be bringing FREE donuts for our customers to celebrate this fun National Donut Day celebration!
Please share this post and the generosity the Salvation Army has conducted at market for the last 5+ years! Stop by their booth and ask how you can support this local non-profit organization that aids families in need right here within our own county. The Salvation Army will have a donation jar for any local financial contributions that is wished to be made!
Check out the history of National Donut Day below ...
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (June 1, 2021) – Many Americans don't know that National Donut Day actually has its roots in doing good. Celebrated on the first Friday in June, this sweet tradition dates back to World War I, when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers known as "Donut Lassies" traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support as well as fried confections, supplies, and other services to troops on the front lines.
The original donuts were fried in small pans on the front lines, and the Lassies are credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when troops returned home from war. The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the first National Donut Day in 1938 to commemorate their work and help those in need during the Great Depression.
That same spirit of service continues to this day. For more than a century the organization has provided a wide range of essential services like food, shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to the most vulnerable and to the men and women serving on the front lines of need.
"Whether glazed or cake, and whatever the toppings, donuts represent our long history of providing hope and comfort – from our volunteers in the trenches of war to our continued service on the front lines of need," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Knowing that National Donut Day has its roots in the 'fight for good' makes these treats taste even sweeter."
