COLUMBIA CITY — There will be a Ag Museum benefit breakfast at the Ag Museum on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The breakfast will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, whole hog sausage and drinks. Bring family and friends to enjoy good fellowship and food. A free will donation will be received for the meal and the proceeds will help fund the new projects being planned at the Museum.
The Whitley County Agricultural Museum and 4-H Learning Center has continued to provide our school children with a resource of living history. This history will help make them better aware of how their ancestors lived and worked in this county. During Covid the museum was allowed only small groups of school children at a time, but still had over 300 students visit the Museum last year. Museum volunteers hope school field trips will be allowed this year, so the normal 800 to 1,000 students may visit its 15 learning centers and listen to presenters describe the many activities that were a part of family life. Presenters have made Whitley County history more meaningful for these young people.
The Museum is also available for business meetings, parties, family reunions, and many other functions. Catering service is available for meals. Visit whitleycountyagmuseum@gmail.com for more information.
