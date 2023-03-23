COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Historical Museum is getting ready to showcase its newest exhibit, dedicated to Whitley County’s baseball teams and legendary players.
The public is invited to attend the Baseball All-Stars Exhibit grand opening, which will take place March 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Included in this exhibit will be photos, artifacts, local high school memorabilia, uniforms and special items from Whitley County’s own who made a name for themselves playing in the minors and professionally. Local legends to be highlighted will be Brent Gaff, Pete Eshelman, Terry Zorger and Bruce Miller.
During the grand opening, attendees will be able to relive those big games and hear stories from some of our community heroes and players.
The exhibit has been chosen in hopes of inspiring the youth and community that with hard work and dedication you can achieve your dreams and goals, said Museum Director Aaron Mathieu.
“Baseball has been very big in our community through high school teams, colleges in the area, and even into the professional level,” he said. “People know this sport, have a connection to it and this exhibit is a great way to show Whitley County’s connection to America’s pastime.”
The exhibit will stay open through May 12. Museum hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
