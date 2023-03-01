COLUMBIA CITY — Smith and Sons Funeral Homes, Allison and Associates Insurance and Davis Financial Solutions have announced an educational event on March 8 at 11 a.m. The event will be in the Coach Room at Smith and Sons located at 207 N Main St, Columbia City and is designed to inform the public about the basics of Medicare and funeral pre-planning. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be provided.
By attending the event attendees will be able to learn more about how pre-planning for funerals can save time, money and stress for families in their time of need as well as discuss their options concerning available health care benefits under Medicare. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with professionals from both organizations in order to gain more insight into these topics.
We invite anyone interested in learning more about Medicare, funeral pre-planning, or wanting to support these organizations by attending this educational event. By attending this event, you will be better equipped to handle difficult times and ensure you and your loved ones are taken care of.
Coordinators say they look forward to seeing you at the event. To RSVP, call Jacie Worrick of Smith and Sons Funeral Homes (260-244-7601) or Scott Allison of Allison and Associates Insurance (574-212-2888).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.