COLUMBIA CITY – BABE of Whitley County, a non-profit organization providing resources and a community for Whitley County families, will host a free pregnancy and child loss remembrance walk and balloon release on Saturday, April 1 at Morsches Park.

This family walk is being provided for anyone in Whitley County and the surrounding areas who would like to attend. The path of the one-mile walk will be lined with signs for each family with their baby’s names written on them, along with “We walk for the steps they will never take” at the bottom. After the walk, the list of children’s names will be read before a balloon release with biodegradable balloons. This is the second year BABE of Whitley County (BABE) has provided this event for the community.

