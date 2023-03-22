COLUMBIA CITY – BABE of Whitley County, a non-profit organization providing resources and a community for Whitley County families, will host a free pregnancy and child loss remembrance walk and balloon release on Saturday, April 1 at Morsches Park.
This family walk is being provided for anyone in Whitley County and the surrounding areas who would like to attend. The path of the one-mile walk will be lined with signs for each family with their baby’s names written on them, along with “We walk for the steps they will never take” at the bottom. After the walk, the list of children’s names will be read before a balloon release with biodegradable balloons. This is the second year BABE of Whitley County (BABE) has provided this event for the community.
“Last year, more than 120 people attended the walk, which really shows how needed this event is for our community,” said Laura Tucker, executive director of BABE. She continued, “Our goal is to continue to bring awareness to something so many women and families go through but rarely talk about, and give them a place to grieve.
The event begins at 11 a.m. with a dove release by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
Registration is free; an event t-shirt is available for $15 when you register online by March 20. This year, the host sponsor for the event is TNT Floral Shop, located in Columbia City.
Tucker added that BABE is still looking for a few more local sponsors to help cover the cost of the event since it will be free for anyone who participates. Tucker can be reached at laura@babewc.org. You can learn more about this event, including how to register, at www.babewc.org/walk
To learn more about the services provided by BABE of Whitley County, please visit babewc.org. You can also visit BABE on Wednesdays and Thursdays from Noon – 5:30 p.m. at 533 N. Line Street in Columbia City.
BABE of Whitley County is a non-profit organization in Whitley County that serves over 1,200 people. BABE encourages preventative care and childhood development by providing incentives and a community to nurture the mental and physical well-being of our local families. BABE also hosts various mom groups and activities and programs to provide support to the families who need it most. Learn more at www.babewc.org.
