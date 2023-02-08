Local schools shared in the honors at the Northrop Classique show choir festival. The two-day celebration of high school performing arts talent brought dozens of middle school and high school choirs to the Summit City.
Columbia City High School was represented by the 19-member City Lights in the women’s group and 16-member City Heat in the small mixed choirs.
Senior Blair Hennessy performs with both groups. She is in her fourth year with City Lights. She said she has become a better dancer and better singer since her freshman year. “It has helped me become more confident with myself,” she said.
She said the choir is very close-knit “like a big family.”
The women’s group sang “Girls Night Out,” “Rompin’ Stompin’,” “Red Neck Woman,” “Good Girls Gone Bad,” “She Ain’t Woman Enough to Take My Man” and more.
Hennessy said she is excited about the show and what the year holds in store.
Columbia City will host its own show choir festival, on March 11.
Bishop Dwenger High School’s 12-member Summit Sound competed in the small mixed choir class, earning three special awards. Director Sue Nelson was honored with the Excellence in Music Education Award. Eric Dumford won the Outstanding Performer Award. Theresa Sarrazine was named grand champion soloist. Sarrazine also was second runner-up soloist Jan. 14 at Jay County High School.
In a Facebook post, Nelson thanked Northrop show choir director Tom Maupin and staff “for your kindness and for presenting a well organized competition.”
She continued, “Thank you to the members of Summit Sound for your hard work and major improvement in our show.” She also thanked the parents who work behind the scenes to support their sons and daughters.
Middle school choirs competed Friday evening. Loveland Revolution from Loveland, Ohio, took first place and was recognized for Best Vocals. New Generation from Churubusco placed second and was recognized for Best Choreography. The Golden Jackets from Perrysburg, Ohio, placed third. The MC Singers from Maple Creek Middle School placed fourth, earning the distinction of People’s Choice. Also competing were: Wave of Youth, Northwood Middle School; Sound Explosion, Shawnee Middle School; Electric Charge, Carroll Middle School; Class Act, Woodside/Summit Middle Schools; and 78 Edition, Memorial Park Middle School.
The high school division competed Saturday.
Mixed show choirs:
First Edition, Findlay High School, grand champion, Best Vocals, Best Choreography;
By Request, Loveland High School, first runner-up, Best Band;
Minstrel Magic, Carroll High School, second runner-up and won People’s Choice in Prelims;
Choraliers, Edgewood High School, third runner-up;
Class Royale, Homestead High School, fourth runner-up.
Women’s choirs, finals:
Allure, Loveland High School, first place, Best Choreography, Best Band;
Select Sound, Carroll High School, second place, Best Vocals, People’s Choice;
Elite, Homestead High School, third place.
Mixed Division, Tier II:
Columbia City City Heat, first place;
Churubusco New Era, second place;
DeKalb Classic Connection, third place;
Bishop Dwenger Summit Sound, no placement.
The host school’s Charisma mixed choir and Allure women’s choir performed in exhibition but did not compete for awards.
Next up for area show choirs is the Carroll Classic, with middle schools competing the evening of Feb. 10 and high schools competing Feb. 11.
Homestead High School show choirs will present the Homestead Classic Showcase Feb. 17 and 18. The country’s largest show choir competition will attract 53 schools from the Midwest and beyond. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend.
“This event has continued to grow as a destination competition for many schools in the area and around the Midwest,” director Andrew Sherman said in a news release. “This year we even have a choir traveling to us all the way from West Virginia.”
Friday night admission is $8. Local schools competing are: Shawnee Sound Explosion, 7:20 p.m.; Carroll Electric Charge, 8 p.m.; Memorial Park 78 Edition, 8:20 p.m.; Maple Creek MC Singers, 8:40 p.m.; Churubusco New Generation, 9 p.m.; Woodside Class Act, 10:20 p.m.
Saturday admission is $10 for the day or night show or $15 for both. Saturday competition begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Auditorium and 7:45 a.m. in the Arena.
Alyssa Goffer is the lone senior on the Northrop choir. She sings a solo, “Brave.” This is her third year with the Summit Sound mixed choir. She also sang three years with the Elegance women’s choir, which did not take the stage this year.
The director’s position became available and Nelson stepped into that role.
“I was really scared that we weren’t going to have show choir this year,” Goffer said. “But we’ve really come together and I’m just relieved to be able to perform.
“It has been so fun, there’s such a great energy.”
She said Nelson makes sure class time is both relaxed and hardworking.
“I’ve always loved being on stage,” Goffer said. “It helps with my communication skills and making eye contact, and those are skills we really need.”
She hopes to continue developing her show choir skills in college and later to take part in community theater.
“It’s one of the best things in my life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.