SOUTH WHITLEY — A town tradition returns to South Whitley with the annual Fall Festival.
The fall festival got its start in 1975, but it came to an end in 2009 due to a lack of volunteers. The festival was revitalized in 2016 and continues on strong.
The 2022 festival will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. Each day will have different events to enjoy. One of the highlights of the entire festival is the Bed Race. The event drew racers from all over the area to compete. It even earned South Whitley the name “Bed Race Capital of the World.”
Something new to this year’s event will be the Bake Off, which will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Categories will include pies, cakes and cookies. First prize will be $25 in each category and $15 will go to the second prize winners.
Registration forms for the Bake Off, along with several other events occurring over the weekend can be found on the South Whitley Fall Festival Facebook page. A full calendar can be found at swfallfestival.com.
The schedule of events is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 29
- 6 p.m.: Kiddie King and Queen Contest (Gazebo)
Friday, Sept. 30
- 5 p.m.: Lasagna Dinner (AMVETS Post 2919)
- 6 p.m.: Sounds of the Big Bands (LeBrun Park)
- 7 p.m.: Community Square Dancing on State (State Street)
- 8 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania” Family Movie Night (LeBrun Park)
- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Haunted Hayride (Front and Maple Streets)
Saturday, Oct. 1
- All Day: Pickleball Tournament (Town Park)
- All Day: 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament (Town Park)
- 8:30 a.m.: 5K Run
- 9 a.m.: Bake Off (East Room Town Hall)
- 9:30 a.m. Dog Show (Gazebo)
- 10 a.m.: Big Wheel Races (State and Columbia Streets)
- 11 a.m.: Kiddie Tractor Pull (State and Columbia Streets)
- 1:30 p.m.: Kiddie Parade (State and Columbia Streets)
- 2 p.m.: Salute to Members, Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS (State and Columbia Streets)
- 2:10 p.m.: “It’s Fall Y’all” Festival Parade (State Street)
- 3:30 p.m.: Bed Races (State and Columbia Streets)
- 6 p.m.: BINGO (Cleveland Township Fire Department)
- 7 p.m.: Boo’s Beer Bash Tent (LeBrun Park)
- 8 p.m.: Karaoke (AMVETS Post 2919)
Sunday, Oct. 2
- All Day: Pickleball Tournament (Town Park)
- 9:30 a.m.: Worship Service (LeBrun Park)
- 9 a.m.: Car Show (State and Columbia Streets)
- 12 p.m.: Tug of War (Park Picnic Pavilion)
- 1 p.m.: Hot Dog Eating Contest (Park Picnic Pavilion)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.