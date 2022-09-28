SOUTH WHITLEY — A town tradition returns to South Whitley with the annual Fall Festival.

The fall festival got its start in 1975, but it came to an end in 2009 due to a lack of volunteers. The festival was revitalized in 2016 and continues on strong.

