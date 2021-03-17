Impact CNC will be hosting a job fair on March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the building location on 1380 S. Williams Dr. for CNC Operators on shifts A and B. The pay ranges from $15.00 to $20.00 per hour depending on experience. Impact CNC will also be offering two New Hire bonuses of $250.00, at the first 90 days and 180 days of completion.
