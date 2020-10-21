COLUMBIA CITY — The next W5YI Test session will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, at the St Paul of the Cross Deacon Joe Bldg, gymnasium, 215 S Line St, Columbia City, IN.
We will require mask to be worn and social distancing at this test session. We are also asking those testing to bring Pens and Pencils to use for taking the test and filling out the 605 form. The cost to take the test is $14.
For additional information visit the www.wcarc.org or the Whitley County Amateur Radio Club Group Facebook Page
