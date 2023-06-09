CHURUBUSCO — “This is not just an end, but a new beginning.” This was a sentiment shared by Superintendent Dr. Paul Voigt in his address to the Class of 2023 at Churubusco High School’s graduation ceremony.
The event took place Sunday afternoon, June 4, in the school gymnasium.
In his address, Dr. Voigt congratulated the students for the work they did to get to this milestone.
“It’s a testament to your pursuit of excellence defining your high school career, your resilience in the face of challenges, compassion towards others, your leadership ability,” he said, adding the seniors’ accomplishments have left a positive mark on the community.
Dr. Voigt encouraged the seniors to continue to “brave challenges” as they “tackle the world ahead.”
“You have made us immensely proud and we are confident you will go on to do great things,” he concluded.
A few words were also shared by Principal Terrence Roe.
“Today marks a milestone for you and culminates in the end of your K-12 journey,” Roe began. He marked it by encouraging the students to take in the moment, and make lasting memories. He also offered words of encouragement for each student’s future.
“I wish you the best of luck in your future successes and triumphs,” he said. “And today, like every day, is a great day to be an Eagle.”
Each year the Valedictorian and Salutatorian offer their own final addresses to their fellow classmates.
This moment marked a life goal for salutatorian Catherine Elliott, who said she always hoped to be able to offer an address at graduation. Elliott took time to thank her family and friends for their support. She also offered thanks to the entire class saying, “thank you for being by each other’s sides in everything we have gone through the last 13 years.”
Valedictorian Vicky Li made note of the many accomplishments completed by the Class of 2023, but also took time to encourage her fellow classmates to take care of themselves as well.
“We are the only masters of our universe,” Li said. “Give yourself grace, go on and go out there to take on your wildest dreams and take care of yourself.”
Following the speeches, diplomas were passed out to each graduating senior in attendance. A diploma was also presented to the family of Emma Lewis, who had passed away in August of last year. It was accepted by Emma’s brother Ben Kelly, who shook hands with all members of the school board, the school principal and superintendent to the applause of all those in attendance.
The event concluded with a candlelight ceremony, with all seniors in a circle that filled the gym floor space. Then caps were thrown into the air to seal the moment.
Graduating seniors this year were Vicky Li, Catherine Elliott, Molly Abel, William Aspy, Reagan Baker, Alexis Beck, Cullen Blake, Kaylynn Boggess, Hattie Brisco, Megan Buesching, Alexandria Crouse, Lillian Dafforn, Amara Davis, Delaney Davis, Jasmine Drudge, Ashlyn Erwin, Hailee Gaerte, Thomas Geise, Olivia Griebel, Kena Hamman, Gaven Hart, Hannah Hess, Elizabeth Hogeston, Hailey Holbrook, Madison Hosted, Miriam Kline, Kaden Manth, Kaelyn Marks, Wyatt Marks, Mykah McCray, Mallory Miller, Wyatt Neireiter, Kaleb Oliver, Laura Perez, Eva Refeld, Isaac Rinker, Kameron Rinker, Brynn Rollins, Anne Skinner, Emily Stanford, Cali Stemen, Zoie Tonkel, Adrianna Winget, Mason Young, Alyvia Bingham, Isabel Bosman, Brandt Hurley, Kaliya Bryant, Riley Buroff, Devin Clark, Braya Clouse, Saige Doan, Elijah Fast, Andrew Foote, Isabella Gould, Peyton Grabach, Katelyn Green, Croix Haberstock, Isaac Hall, Emma Hazelwood, Felicity Herendeen, Jonathon Hoffman, Hunter Roberts, Gage Hull, Austin Jacquay, Jacob Keily, Bentley Kilgore, Delaney King, Keegan Konkle, Karmen Milakovic, Noah Myers, Mary Partsch, Zachery Pike, Cameron Pulley, Blake Resler, Carly Robin, Lucas Rowley, Malliyah Sievers, Makenzie Sklenar, Jonathon Slusher, Jace Snyder, Aaliyah Teeter, Nickolas Tigner, Camryn Vachon, Christina Vale, Cole Van Houten, Noleia Wharton, Luke Wilson, Jade Zorn and Emma Lewis (posthumously).
