SOUTH WHITLEY — “Dare to dream, set goals and work tirelessly to achieve them and may your future be filled with endless possibilities,” said Whitko Principal Amy Evans as she offered her well wishes to the graduating Class of 2023.
The graduation ceremony took place in the school gym on Friday, June 2.
Evans also congratulated each student on reaching this milestone, assuring them that as they leave the school they will always have the support of friends and family along their way.
“You’ve just completed the most difficult degree of your life,” said Whitko Superintendent Tim Pivarnik, acknowledging a high school diploma is the result of 13 years of education. Pivarnik went on to congratulate the students on their tenacity. It’s something, he said, that would help them through life.
“You may hit hiccups. It’s a part of life. The question is what do you do when you hit them,” he said. “Do you let them define you? Or do you take them and move forward?”
Pivarnik concluded by saying, “Be tenacious, be strong, learn from those hiccups and let it help you be a stronger person. Have a good life and live in peace.”
Whitko Salutatorian Jordyn Leininger had her own thoughts to the future in her address, posing the question, “Who are you going to become” to her fellow classmates.
“The best thing about our future is we get to decide who we are going to be,” she said.
Whitko Valedictorian Anna Arter reflected on the memories made together as a class throughout the years.
“For the last 13 years we have walked in and out of these doors, leaving behind a trail of memories – each provided the lessons we needed along the way,” Arter said.
These lessons, she added, helped them learn more about themselves, their values and “enlightened us we are capable of anything.”
“I believe life is only as good as you make it,” she said. “As we continue our lives I hope you continue with a positive attitude.”
Diplomas were distributed to each student, as was a red rose while they crossed the stage. Following this, the Class of 2023 as one turned their tassels and together threw their caps into the air.
Whitko’s graduating seniors included Tyler Lucas Adams, Cody Adkins, Autumn Anderson, Anna Arter, Carlie Ayres, Florent Berger, Chloe Bollinger, Brent Bowers, Christlynn Bradley, Cassandra Brannaka, Emma Branning, Edgar Campos, Ethan Clutter, Brookelynn Coburn, Anna Conley, Nevaha DiFilippo, Jesse Elder, Autumn Ellison, Karmon Espinoza, Kylie Evans, Mitchell Fields, Abigail Frank, Zoey Gaff, Jayda Gregory, Jaxon Harper, Chloe Hathaway, Emanuel Hernandez, Ismael Herrera, Owen Hobbs, Morgan Howard, Daityn Hurt, Emma Jackson, Jenica Johnson, Nevaeh Juillerat, Dravin Keveles, Autumn King, Jordyn Leininger, Makayla Lindzy, Hailie Logan, Sofia Mantovani, Clara Martinez, Paige McKenzie, Austin Miner, John Osterman, David Ousley, Jacob Patrick, Madelyn Prescott, Bailey Quinn, Madison Lee Quinn, Nadia Rhoades, Madison Riemersma, Xitally Curiel, Rachel Sands, Kirsten Schipper, Anastacia Schmidt, Blake Schroeder, Brooke Schroeder, Matthew See, Ashton Sexton, Audrey Sherwood, Tyson Sherwood, Kennedy Slone, Tyler Staab, Jillian Starkweather, Brice Stover, Katrina Streby, Reise Thomas, Brenton Thompson, Elijah Thompson, Heath Tinker, Alyson Tucker, Abigail Umanzor, Alessandro Uncini, Kyle VanDevender, Joshua Wallace, Noah Warner, Sara Watson, Robert Weese, Maggie Wolf, Braiden Wolfe, Ethan Wunder, Zoe Yarger and Alex Yohe.
