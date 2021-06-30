KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police were searching Monday for a man who they believed may have randomly shot three people at a northeastern Indiana gas station, killing one person and badly injuring the other two.
The shooting happened late Sunday at a Gallop's station in Kendallville, about 20 miles north of Fort Wayne. One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene and two people were taken to hospitals in critical but stable condition, according to the Kendallville Police Department.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said officers were searching for 24-year-old Matthew Rodriguez of Kendallville as a suspect in the shooting.
Waters said the people shot were all customers at the store and that investigators didn't have any immediate evidence that they were targeted by the gunman. The identities of those shot were not immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.