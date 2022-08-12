Results are in from the 4-H Adult Open Show. The event is sponsored by the Whitley County Extension Homemakers. In total 153 items were entered into the contest from 62 participants.

Taking home the People’s Choice Award was Ruth Phillips for her quilt. The event also featured a Specialty Contest with a theme of “Caramel-icious.” Overall winner of this contest was Brenda Angier for her caramel and chocolate truffles.

