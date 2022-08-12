Results are in from the 4-H Adult Open Show. The event is sponsored by the Whitley County Extension Homemakers. In total 153 items were entered into the contest from 62 participants.
Taking home the People’s Choice Award was Ruth Phillips for her quilt. The event also featured a Specialty Contest with a theme of “Caramel-icious.” Overall winner of this contest was Brenda Angier for her caramel and chocolate truffles.
Baked Goods
- Division Winner: Ethel Miller
Cakes
- Class Winner: Joyce Berry
- Honorable Mention: Marsha Hoffman
Pies
- Class Winner: Ethel Miller
- Honorable Mention: Virginia Faulkner
Cookies
- Class Winner: Cindy Zollinger
- Honorable Mention: Cindy Zollinger, Ada Mae Rebman, Judy Kreider, Joyce Berry and Charlotte Barnett
Loaf and Rolls
- Class Winner: Ethel Miller
Fancy Yeast Breads
- Class Winner: Ada Mae Rebman
Snacks
- Class Winner: Sharon Gilbert
- Honorable Mention: Devon Woodard and Joyce Berry
Food Preservation
- Division Winner: Jacki Bishop
Fruits/Tomatoes
- Class Winner: Jacki Bishop
Jams and Jellies
- Honorable Mention: Sharon Gilbert, Shannon Ramsey and Emily Day
Pickles and Relish
- Class Winner: Shannon Ramsey
- Honorable Mention: Devon Woodard and Kathryn Woodard
Dried Foods
- Honorable Mention: Devon Woodard
Vegetables
- Class Winner: Jacki Bishop
- Honorable Mention: Joyce Linder
Candy
- Division Winner: Melanie Hull
Fudge
- Class Winner: Charlotte Barnett
- Honorable Mention: Janet Hindbaugh
Fancy Chocolates
- Class Winner: Sharon Hestig
Other Candies
- Class Winner: Melanie Hull
- Honorable Mention: Janet Hindbaugh
Miscellaneous
- Class Winner: Dennis Oliver
Fine Arts
- Division Winner: Bob Lang
Paintings (Water color)
Photography
- Division Winner: Kathryn Woodard
Color (Single Print)
- Class Winner: Kathryn Woodard
- Honorable Mention: Kathy Sims
- Participants: Valynnda Slack and Emily Day
Black and White (Single Print)
- Class Winner: Valynnda Slack
- Honorable Mention: Kathy Sims
- Participant: Valynnda Slack
Miscellaneous
- Class Winner: Judy Kreider
- Honorable Mention: Valynnda Slack
Quilting
- Division Winner: Ruby Phillips
Small Patchwork (Machine)
- Class Winner: Ruby Phillips
- Honorable Mention: Cindy Zollinger
Miscellaneous (Machine)
- Class Winner: Connie Forrester
- Honorable Mention: Barb Bratt and Ethel Miller
Herbs
- Division Winner: Kathryn Woodard
Fresh Sprig
- Class Winner: Kathryn Woodard
- Honorable Mention: Marilyn Hull, Judy Rhoads and Janet Hindbaugh
Flowers
- Division Winner: Barbara Oliver
Container Plants
- Class Winner: Angela King
- Honorable Mention: Angela King, Cindy Zollinger, Marna Morris and Judy Rhoads
Single Stem
- Class Winner: Cindy Zollinger
- Honorable Mention: Cindy Zollinger, Judy Rhoads, Sherry Brown, Janet Hindbaugh, April Zion, Candice Yeakle and Sharon Hesting
Artificial Arrangement
- Class Winner: Barbara Oliver
Fresh Arrangement
- Class Winner: Barbara Oliver
- Honorable Mention: Lana Jenkins and Candice Yeakle
Vegetables
- Division Winner: Sherry Brown
Single Vegetable
- Class Winner: Sherry Brown
- Honorable Mention: Sherry Brown, Shannon Ramsey, Judy Kreider and Myrval Miller
Vegetables
- Class Winner: Sherry Brown
- Honorable Mention: Sherry Brown and Shannon Ramsey
Sewing
- Division Winner: Jann Johnson
Miscellaneous
- Class Winner: Jann Johnson
- Honorable Mention: Connie Forrester and Barb Bratt
Needlework
- Division Winner: Ruth Rivard
Counted Cross Stitch
- Class Winner: Jann Johnson
- Honorable Mention: Ashley Williamson and Sherry Brown
Crochet
- Class Winner: Shannon Ramsey
- Honorable Mention: Shannon Ramsey and Beverly Yingst
- Participant: Angie Mabie
Knitting
- Class Winner: Joyce Linder
- Honorable Mention: Joyce Linder and Elaine Langston
Embroidery (Machine)
- Class Winner: Ruth Rivard
Crafts
- Division Winner: Valynnda Slack
Decorated Clothing
- Class Winner: Sharon Hesting
Diamond Painting
- Class Winner: Ashley Williamson
- Honorable Mention: Shannon Ramsey and Joyce Linder
- Participants: Tanalee Scott and Luann Snyder
Scrapbooking
- Class Winner: Valynnda Slack
Stamping
- Class Winner: Valynnda Slack
- Honorable Mention: Valynna Slack
Woodcrafts
- Class Winner: Eric Houser
- Honorable Mention: Eric Houser and Charleen Bechtold
Weaving
- Class Winner: Beverly Yingst
Wreaths
- Class Winner: Vickie Fleischauer
Recycling and Redesigning
- Division Winner: Jacki Bishop
- Class Winner: Jacki Bishop
- Honorable Mention: Virginia Faulkner and Emily Day
- Participants: Vickie Fleischauer and Angela King
Specialty Contest Winners
- Overall Winner: Brenda Angier (Caramel and Chocolate Truffles)
- Cake Winner: Joan Western
- Candy Winner: Brenda Angier
- Pie Winner: Janet Hindbaugh
- Cookie Winner: Marsha Hoffman
- Jam, Jelly or Sauce Winner: Brenda Angier
- Bread Winner: Ada Mae Rebman
- Snack Winner: Sharon Gilbert
- Miscellaneous Winner: Tara Maddox
- Other Participants: Joyce Berry, Elaine Langston, Lana Jenkins, Joyce Linder, Sherry Brown, Melanie Hull, Marilyn Hull and Ericka Shaffer
