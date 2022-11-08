Results from the 2022 General Election in Whitley County have been completed.
Unofficial results of the General Election (as posted on the Whitley County Election website) are as follows (Visit www.whitleygov.com for more information):
United States Senator
- Todd Young: 74.51%
- Thomas M. McDermott Jr.: 21.18%
- James M. Sceniak: 3.84%
- Write-In: 0.48%
Secretary of State
- Diego Morales: 70.45%
- Destiny Wells: 24%
- Jeffrey Maurer: 5.52%
- Write-In: 0.03%
State Auditor:
- Tera K. Klutz: 75.49%
- Zenai Brooks: 20.23%
- John Andrew Schick: 4.29%
State Treasurer
- Daniel Elliott: 72.48%
- Jessica McClellan: 22.86%
U.S. Representative District 3
- Jim Banks: 72.48%
- Gary L. Snyder: 22.17%
- Nathan Gotsch: 5.31%
- Write-In: 0.04%
State Representative District 83
- Christopher N. Judy: 100%
Circuit Court Judge
- Matthew Rentschler: 100%
Superior Court Judge
- Douglas Fahl: 100%
Prosecuting Attorney
- Daniel John Sigler, Jr. (D.J.): 100%
Circuit Court Clerk
- Cindy (Auer) Doolittle: 100%
County Auditor
- Tiffany Deakins: 100%
County Recorder
- Rosemary Brown: 100%
County Sheriff
- Jason Spencer: 100%
County Assessor
- Kimberly K. Erdly: 100%
County Commissioner District 2
- Rob Schuman: 74.84%
- Isaac J. (Ike) Beam: 19.45%
- Jarryd Myers: 5.71%
County Council District 1
- John M. Barrett: 84.83%
- Ryan Day: 15.17%
County Council District 2
- Kim Wheeler: 81.9%
- Scott Allison: 18.1%
County Council District 3
- Nick Brewer: 100%
County Council District 4
- Thomas L. Warner: 100%
Cleveland Township Trustee
- James Yeager: 100%
Cleveland Township Board (3)
- Judy Earnhart: 37.25%
- Craig Jordan: 32.72%
- Lana Marie Secrist: 30.03%
Columbia Township Trustee
- Matthew R. Minier: 100%
Columbia Township Board (3)
- Matt Boyd: 29.15%
- Mindy Muchow: 28.51%
- Brandon K. Smith: 28.4%
- Margaret Malcolm: 13.94%
Etna Troy Trustee
- Elaine M. Western: 100%
Etna Township Board (3)
- David Eugene Heckman: 32.71%
- Melena Wheeler: 33.82%
- Wesley Wolfe: 33.48%
Jefferson Township Trustee
- Chad A. Nix: 100%
Jefferson Township Board (3)
- Noah Stetzel: 26.15%
- Katie Bradbury: 25.66%
- John W. Plant: 24.27%
- Mike Hinen: 13.47%
- Lorie A. Plant: 10.45%
Richland Township Trustee
- Cory Patrick: 100%
Richland Township Board (3)
- Steven S. Hoopingarner: 37.08%
- Monte Wilkinson: 32.34%
- Billy E. Maddox: 30.58%
Smith Township Trustee
- Marcus (Marc) Gatton: 75.63%
- Vivian Sade: 24.37%
Smith Township Board (3)
- Kathy J. Shively: 37.67%
- Barbara Boggs: 32.43%
- Max E. Zimmerman Jr.: 29.91%
Thorncreek Township Trustee
- Bill Brice: 100%
Thorncreek Township Board (3)
- Ryan Geiger: 36.58%
- Joy Bennett: 31.88%
- Adam Hurley: 31.54%
Union Township Trustee
- Brandon C. Forrester: 100%
Union Township Board (3)
- Frank E. Johnson: 34.63%
- Todd Kyler: 34.38%
- Chad Radke: 30.99%
Washington Township Trustee
- Kevin Bollinger: 100%
Washington Township Board
- Richard Ritter Cox: 32.01%
- Jeff Ott: 28.05%
- Ryan J. Walter: 26.28%
- John A. Hilligoss: 13.66%
Churubusco Town Council (2)
- Devin Keener: 51.4%
- Nathan Van Horn: 48.6%
Smith Green School Board District 1
- Kassie Jo Taksey: 55.45%
- Brice Lee Wigent: 44.55%
Smith Green School Board District 2
- Jeremy A. Hart: 67.31%
- Steven Thomas: 32.69%
Smith Green School Board District 3
- Randy Troyer: 100%
Whitko School Board District 4
- Bill Patrick: 54.69%
- Debra K. Thomas: 45.31%
Whitko School Board District 5
- Scott Werstler: 100%
Whitley County School Board Columbia City
- Heather Shively: 38.67%
- Katherine (Kate) Method: 18.56%
- Bryan J. Smethers: 16.24%
- Michael R. Malcolm: 14.76%
- Cynthia Jo Franklin Kumfer: 11.77%
Whitley County School Board Columbia Township
- David E. Smith: 32.07%
- Sharon A. Simmons: 17.45%
- Trenton M. Shoda: 17.36%
- Ronald J. Schweyer: 16.73%
- James B. Schortgen: 16.38%
Whitley County School Board Thorncreek Township
- Mary Ann Schaefer: 52.4%
- Lindsey Danielle Smith: 47.6%
Court of Appeals District 3 – Mathias
- Yes: 77.38%
- No: 22.62%
Court of Appeals District 5 – Vaidik
- Yes: 76.43%
- No: 23.57%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.