CHURUBUSCO — A place for creativity and exploration, the 2nd Floor Art Gallery is a haven for artists, art enthusiasts and those wanting to try something new, right in the heart of Churubusco.
The gallery was first opened in 2019, and was located to its current home at 116 W. Washington St. in 2021.
2nd Floor Art Gallery is a “contemporary art gallery, a place to excite, empower and explore the arts” reads the gallery’s website.
The gallery offers different workshops and events that the community can take part in each month. Highlights include an art camp, art club for youth, the gallery hosts birthday parties, make and take events and more. It also features a monthly artist showcase.
In an exciting series of youth workshops in March, the gallery invites young artists to explore the work of Eric Carle, famous for his popular children’s books such as “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “The Tiny Seed,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What do you Hear?” and many others.
Cost is $25 for students K-12 for the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on four different days. Each workshop and activity will take place on, and include:
- March 4: Get introduced to Eric Carle and his books and enjoy a reading of “1,2,3 at the Zoo.” Learn how Carle’s art technique sets him apart and how to do it. Artists will start creating their own book.
- March 11: Take a deep dive into Carle’s book “The Grouchy Ladybug.” Create a ladybug tic-tac-toe game and continue work on their book.
- March 18: The group will read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and learn how to create their own caterpillar in Carle’s style. Continue with book creation.
- March 25: Artist Joshua Moore will stop by to visit with the young artists and talk about the process of creating. The group will read “The Tiny Seed” and do an art project related to the story, while also completing their own books.
2nd Floor Art Gallery is also preparing for its annual summer youth camp. Cost is $75, with a special $70 sale going on now. Cost covers one week, four sessions, a t-shirt and all art supplies, and student art will be featured in an artist reception.
“Every summer we look forward to fostering creativity, developing young minds and supporting the arts in our community,” reads the program description.
Families can sign up through 2floorart.com and select what week they would like their child to take part. Available times and dates are as follows:
- Week 1 (June 13-16): 9- 11 a.m. for grades K-3 and 1-4 p.m. grades 4-8
- Week 2 (June 20-23): 9 a.m.-12 p.m. grades 4-8 and 1-3 p.m. grades K-3
- Week 3 (July 11-14): 9- 11 a.m. for grades K-3 and 1-4 p.m. grades 4-8
- Week 4 (July 18-21): 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. grades 4-8 and 1-3 p.m. grades K-3
To learn more about what is going on at the gallery and to sign up for these programs, visit www.2floorart.com.
