COLUMBIA CITY — The 98th Annual Whitley County 4-H Fair is slated for July 15 to 21 with all livestock shows and entertainment events open to the public, along with the commercial building open and full of local vendors. The Ag Museum and Learning Center is always a favorite, as well as the antique tractor display.
Ag Museum hours are July 15 to 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
County Extension Director and Extension Educator for 4-H Development Todd Geiger is anticipating the Whitley County 4-H Fair and highlighted some of the new things for the public to enjoy.
“New event this year is a 3-J Rodeo which will be Monday night, July 18,” Geiger said. “We will have the traditional favorites this year including ice cream, tenderloins, burgers, and we are bringing back cheese curds, fried pickles (with a limited quantity) and adding breaded cheeseburgers.”
The 3-J Rodeo will include barrel racing, roping, and riding.
Main concessions are July 15 to 20 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., July 21 (auction day) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., north concessions are July 14 from 3 to 9 p.m. with a limited menu, July 15 to 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Top of the Hill” lunch is July 16 to 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner July 15 to 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Flavors for the famous ice cream include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, mint chocolate chip, lemon, twist and, of course, the crowd favorite maple. With an additional ice cream machine in the north concessions, different flavors will be offered each day. These flavors, as outlined in the 4-H program will be orange dreamsicle, cotton candy, Blue Moon, black cherry, vanilla, key lime, peach, peanut butter, New York cheesecake, coconut, pineapple, pistachio nut, birthday cake, fudge brownie and caramel. Hours at the north concession will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Wednesday of the fair.
When asked what the most popular events are at the 4-H Fair, Geiger said, “Everything! Visiting the 4-H center to see the 4-H projects, Ag Museum for their daily events and presentations, livestock shows and grandstand events,” Geiger said. “We’re really excited about the 3-J Rodeo on Monday evening and the demolition derbies are always popular.”
Fair partners for this year’s event include Andy’s Car Wash, Alliance Feed, Duffit and Associates, Holzinger Seeds, R&B Car Company, Steel Dynamics, Sailrite, Micropulse, Kelley Automotive, From My Side of the Kitchen and Wheeler Mechanical.
Whitley County 4-H board members include Shane Caudill, Lori Heuer, Jainele Smith, Sara Demske, Jerred Reiff, Brandi Chauncey, Jake Bridegam, Cheyenne Pritchard, Brooke Dear, Kari Gentry, and Gregg Palmer.
While there is plenty to celebrate and enjoy, it is also a time to remember Jeff Geiger, who passed away in February this year. Geiger was a life-long member of 4-H and strong advocate for agriculture in the Whitley County community. He served on the fair board for 11.5 years and was president for 7.5 of those years. Something new to the fairgrounds this year is a pavilion, named in honor of Jeff Geiger.
The Whitley County 4-H Fair is an event steeped in tradition, and it continues to grow and change while honoring those traditions. This is an event you certainly don’t want to miss.
For more information on the event, call 260-244-7615.
Schedule of events:
Friday, July 15
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Poultry Show and Showmanship (Small Animal Arena)
- 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dairy Show (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardener Information Table (Ag Museum)
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Foods Auction (4-H Center)
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sheep Show (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pulled Pork Dinner on the Hill (4-H Center)
- 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Meat Goat Show (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull (Small Animal Arena)
- 7:30 p.m. Tough Truck Contest (Grandstand)
Saturday, July 16
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rabbit Show (Small Animal Arena)
- 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Swine Show (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 9 a.m. Horse and Pony English Show (Horse Arena)
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardener Information Table (Ag Museum)
- 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Adult Open Show Judging (4-H Center West)
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chicken and Noodle Dinner on the Hill (4-H Center)
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Goat Olympics (Small Show Arena)
- 7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
Sunday, July 17
- 9 a.m. Worship Service (Ag Museum)
- 9 a.m. Horse and Pony Western Show (Horse Arena)
- 10 am. Tractor Rodeo (Grandstand)
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beef Show (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Poultry Exhibition Show (Small Show Arena)
- 11 a.m. Pork Chop Dinner (4-H Center)
- 11:30 a.m. Antique Tractor Parade (Fairgrounds)
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull (Grandstand)
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ice Cream Making Contest (Ag Museum Porch)
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dinner on the Hill (4-H Center)
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Parade of Champions (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 5 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull (Grandstand)
- 6 p.m. Basket Class (4-H Center West)
- 6:30 p.m. Fashion Revue (More Farm Store Show Barn)
Monday, July 18
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dairy Goat Show (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardener Information Table (Ag Museum)
- 10 a.m. Horse and Pony Walk/Trot Contesting (Horse Arena)
- 1 p.m. Tractor Drive (Ag Museum)
- 4 p.m. Horse and Pony Contesting (Horse Arena)
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dairy Steer Show (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meatloaf Dinner on the Hill (4-H Center)
- 7 p.m. Beef Fitting Contest (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 7 p.m. 3-J Rodeo (Grandstand)
Tuesday, July 19
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dairy Steer Feeder Calf Show and Showmanship (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pecan and Caramel Rolls on Sale (Ag Museum)
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardener Information Table (Ag Museum)
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. All about the Hydrangeas — Kim Jewell (Ag Museum)
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Urban Backyard Native Gardens — Dr. John Schutt (Ag Museum)
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Photography in the Garden — Bill Meader (Ag Museum)
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Swiss Steak Dinner on the Hill (4-H Center)
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 4-H Parade (Fairgrounds)
- 6:30 p.m. Archery Exhibition (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 6:30 p.m. Mini 4-H Extravaganza (Grandstand)
- 7:30 p.m. Farmers Olympics (Grandstand)
Wednesday, July 20
- 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mini Mentor (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 1 p.m. Scavenger Hunt (Gazebo)
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Supreme Showman (More Farm Store Show Barn)
- 3 p.m. Horse and Pony Fun Show (Horse Arena)
- 4 p.m. Lasagna Dinner on the Hill (4-H Center)
- 6 p.m. Basket Class (4-H Center West)
- 7:30 p.m. Powder Puff and Re-Run Derby (Grandstand)
- 8 p.m. Adult Open Show (4-H Center West)
Thursday, July 21
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Livestock Auction (More Farm Store Show Barn)
