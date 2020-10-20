COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County 4-H program will be hosting an Open House night on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 6-7:30 pm.
If you’re new, kinda new, or a veteran come on out. The event will be open to all youth and their families in grades K-12. Check out the 4-H clubs, projects, meet our project and club leader
s, explore a hands-on STEM activity with 3-D pens, create your own “pumpkin” and more. The open house will be held at the Whitley County 4-H Center in Columbia City located at 680 W Squawbuck Rd. It w
ill be a chance to learn about the 4-H program, explore, have some fun, and even enroll! For more information contact the Whitley County Extension Office at 260-244-7615 or geigert@purdue.edu.
