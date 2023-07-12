The Whitley County 4-H Fair is held every July in Columbia City, just off U.S. 30. Located just minutes from Fort Wayne, Huntington, and Warsaw, the 4-H fair showcases the talents of Whitley County’s youth. There are exhibits, competitions, livestock, food and grandstand entertainment each evening. The 4-H fair highlights the heritage of the community and its ties to agriculture, industry and businesses that are the backbone of the community.
The Whitley County 4-H Fair has always been a time and place for family and friends to meet and come together to support, and encourage our young people. Whether it be viewing the projects on the hill, or watching the livestock shows, the 4-H fair is the culmination of the youth’s yearlong hard work. The fair also brings the chance to get your fill of the famous 4-H ice cream including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, peanut butter, lemon, and maple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.