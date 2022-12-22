Blue River Covenant Brethren Church
3040 E 700 N, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.
New Year’s Day Service, 10 a.m.
Churubusco Church of the Nazarene
1000 W Whitley Street, Churubusco, IN
Christmas Eve Service 5 p.m.
Churubusco United Methodist Church
750 West Main Street, Churubusco, IN
December 21 Longest Night Service 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve Services 7 p.m. & 11 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 9:30 a.m.
Collins United Methodist Church
5524 E Darland Street (Collins), Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Service 8 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10:15 a.m.
Columbia City Christian Church/Church of Christ
270 Frontage Road, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Service 8 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
Columbia City Church of the Nazarene
506 N Main Street, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
Columbia City Church of the Brethren
112 N Washington Street, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
Columbia City United Methodist Church
605 Forest Parkway, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
New Year’s Day Service 10 a.m.
Community of Hope
208 W. Jackson St., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Eve Service Friday, Dec. 23 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
No weekend services until Jan. 8
Etna Community Church
4255 W 750 N, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Service 11 p.m.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS)
9251 IN 205, Churubusco, IN
Christmas Eve Services 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. Candlelight Lessons & Carols; 9 p.m. Divine Service w/Holy Communion
Christmas Day 9 a.m. Divine Service w/Holy Communion
New Year’s Eve 7 p.m. Divine Service w/Holy Communion
First Baptist Church of South Whitley
111 S Main Street, South Whitley
Christmas Day Service 10:45 a.m.
First Church of God (General Conference)
1200 Depoy Drive, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Service at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10:30 a.m.
Good News Baptist Church
812 W Anderson Road, Churubusco, IN
Christmas Eve Service 6 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church — ELCA
204 N Main Street, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Family Service 7 p.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 11 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church (Coesse) — ELCA
2001 S 500 E, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day Service 10 a.m.
Merriam Christian Chapel
3985 S US 33, Albion, IN
Christmas Day Service 10:30 a.m.
New Hope Wesleyan Church
971 N 400 W, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion 5 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10:30 a.m.
Oak Grove Church of God (General Conference)
2426 S Raber Road, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 8 p.m. w/Choir and Children’s Time
Christmas Day Service 11 a.m. w/Choir.
Redeeming Life Fellowship
4980 N Etna Road, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Service 11 a.m.
Saturn Christian Church
6731 E 800 S, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Communion Service 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
South Whitley United Methodist
6685 W State Road 14, South Whitley, IN
Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 9 a.m.
New Years Day (Sunday) 9 a.m.
Sugar Creek Fellowship Church of the Nazarene
3531 West 800 South, South Whitley, IN 46787
Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
New Year’s Day 10 a.m.
Tri-Lakes Baptist Church
5679 N Center St (Tri-Lakes), Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 6-7 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
New Years Day Sunday School 9:30 a.m., Worship 10:45 a.m.
Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church
709 W Business 30, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 6 p.m.
Christmas Day Service 9:15 a.m.
New Year’s Day Service 9:15 a.m.
Troy Presbyterian Church
6465 W Lincolnway, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Service 8 p.m. w/ Communion.
Christmas Day Service 10 a.m.
New Year’s Day Service 10 a.m.
West Point Church
4980 N Etna Rd, Columbia City, IN
Sunday December 18 6 p.m. Free Christmas meal w/Candlelight service after
Christmas Day Service 9 a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church (LCMS)
101 E North Street, Columbia City, IN
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Sunday School 9 a.m., Worship Service 10:15 a.m.
