ROME CITY — Indiana generated a $6.1 billion surplus of tax revenue, so state lawmakers have a lot of extra cash to play with, right?
Rep. Dave Abbott isn’t so convinced its the big windfall some think it is.
As state lawmakers head to Indianapolis in January to begin work on a new two-year budget, Abbott expects much of that surplus money is going to needs with less left over for wants.
“We have about a $6.1 billion surplus but, in reality, that is getting eaten up very quickly,” said Abbott, R-Rome City.
The state gave out a tax refund in the summer. It put more money into the pre-1996 teachers’ retirement pension fund. The state has to hold aside money for Medicaid and the Medicaid reserve account, the state tuition support reserve account and the rainy day account.
Add in another deposit into the pre-’96 account, providing another $500 million for READI grants to Indiana regions and then trying to keep pace with inflation and Abbott doesn’t see the state as a government swimming in gold coins.
“There’s just all kinds of request for money. It’s going to be a very interesting session. How we deal with what we have to work with, it’s not what many people perceive it is,” Abbott said. “It has to be dedicated and responsible. ... It will be very challenging.”
Inflation is partly responsible for the state’s huge boon of new taxes — as prices go up, the state reaps more in sales tax collections — but inflation is also costing the state more just like everyone else
One area where Abbott expects to see a lot of new money devoted to is wages for state employees.
Government work has never been the most lucrative career path compared to similar positions in the private sector, and inflation is exacerbating the problem, Abbott said.
“We’re losing a lot of state employees just for competition with the private market,” Abbott said, expecting pay increases will be part of the governor’s spending priorities delivered to the General Assembly.
Then there is spending on capital projects. For example, he cites the rapidly rising cost of planned renovations to the state prison at Westville.
“Just because of high labor, supply chain issues, and this is cutting back on a lot of what we’re able to do,” he said.
Health priorities
Like other GOP lawmakers, Abbott is pinpointing health issues as a priority for the state this year.
“We’re going to be looking at the high prices of hospital cost,” Abbott said. “We’re one of the highest in the country but then there’s a lot of moving parts to that. There are nursing shortages. Parkview has almost 600 traveling nurses. These are costs that add into their bottom dollar.”
Like he said though, it’s more complicated than just declaring health costs should be lower. Reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid aren’t stellar — and also aren’t something the state can tweak itself — and while commercial insurance is more lucrative, it only makes up a slice of revenue for health networks.
Mental health priorities are also big on the legislature’s list this year. While Abbott’s colleague State Sen. Sue Glick talked about mental health issues in law enforcement and judiciary, Abbott said he’s been hearing about it most frequently in K-12 education.
“Mental health, oh my gosh. I’ve met with dozens of superintendents … their big concern is mental health. They’re becoming overwhelmed with regulations, these kids are going through learning loss which is the cause of emotional problems,” Abbott said. “The schools are the ones its falling in their laps.”
Right-wing groups have recently been crusading against schools playing a role in social and emotional health programs, claiming they are back doors for racism, Marxism or liberal thought, but Abbott said the reality is that young people are having problems and school is where it often manifests both socially but also academically.
It’s not a problem schools wants to have to address, but they’re having to address it as its affecting their primary mission of educating youth.
“What I’m hearing from the superintendents it’s not about CRT (critical race theory) and SEL (social-emotional learning), it’s about these kids who have really, really tough emotion issues,” Abbott said. “They don’t want to have that in their schools either. There has to be health care available.
“The counselors want to be preparing them for college or workforce training, they want to be more concerned with educational needs,” Abbott said.
Local government changes
Abbott is a local government guy, having decades of past experience on the Rome City Town Council as well as time in as a Noble County Commissioner, so it’s no surprise he’s invested on county-level problems.
Property taxes are a concern because all of the state, counties have been seeing huge increases in assessed values brought on by rapidly rising sales prices of homes and land.
Although Indiana property taxes are capped at 1% of total assessed values for primary homes, 2% for farmland and rentals and 3% for commercial properties, if values keep shooting up that cap keeps rising with it, leading to bigger tax bills for individuals.
I’ve been working on a bill to see what we can do to relieve the high property taxes and they’re a reflection of the high assessments,” Abbott said. “I was looking at capping the assessments and then you get into a constitutionality issue.”
Instead, Abbott is mulling over ways to maybe try to just discount the bill at the end by “doing some kind of credit or deduction on the actual tax liability.”
“I have talked to assessors across the state … and without exception every single one of them has said we have to do something about this and it has to be in the form of the tax liability,” Abbott said.
Abbott is also hoping to tweak a rule that requires county highway departments to devote 50% of their annual motor vehicle highway funds from the state to pavement maintenance, instead reducing that to 40%.
Roads need pavement, but some counties run into trouble, primarily those in the north that deal with a lot of snow and need money to fund plowing operations, which isn’t “maintenance” and therefore has to come out of the other half.
“We can’t pay for snow and salt removal to the extent we need to because we have to put a percentage into our preservation programs,” Abbott said.
High speed rail
There’s been a small but devoted group of lawmakers working on long-term planning for high-speed rail and Abbott has thrown his hat in with that team.
“I am working with another legislator and we are trying to get … high speed rail into Indiana,” Abbott said.
High-speed rail would have limited stops and travel at about 110 mph. For comparison, commuters lines like the South Shore in northwest Indiana can only hit 80 mph tops and often go much slower as they pass through many crossings and make several stops.
Two possible routes could serve Indiana, one mirroring Amtrack’s Cardinal route from Indianapolis to Chicago, but another — and one closer to Abbott’s district — from Columbus, Ohio, to Chicago with a route through Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne to Chicago is about 160 miles and currently takes about three hours by car. A high-speed rail line could probably cut that travel time in half and open up more commuter options to Chicago outside of those living in “The Region” in northwest Indiana.
“This is in its very beginning stages. What we want to do is get on board with some very preliminary federal grant money, no cost, no match from the state. It’s $500 million,” Abbott said.
New territory
Abbott is also been on a learning tour as his district boundaries have shifted after redistricting.
When Abbott represented what was then labeled District 82, his territory included all of Noble County and small bits of LaGrange, Kosciusko, Whitley and Allen counties.
His new District 18 is shifted much more west and south. He’s lost Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County (Kendallville and Avilla) to Rep. Ben Smaltz’s District 52 and since picked up about the northern half of Whitley County, as well as more of eastern Kosciusko County and southeast Elkhart County.
“Now that I’ve gotten over there, I am really excited in Kosciusko and Elkhart and Whitley county,” Abbott said. “This went to a full-time job with overtime. It’s a challenge. There’s a lot of needs that I did not realize. Noble county has been great. ... You think we all kind of blend together, but there is a personality and cultural difference.”
Abbott said Whitley County is the most Noble County-esque of his new territory, while Kosciusko County brings in more lake country and Elkhart County puts him more heavily into the manufacturing world that dots that area with automotive and RV plants.
Abbott has also been picked as part of the House GOP team, elected to the role of assistant majority caucus chair, so he’ll be playing a more active role with the Republican leadership starting this session.
