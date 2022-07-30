Noble County — The evening of July 28 at approximately 5 p.m., State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and officers from the Noble County Sheriff's Department responded to a three vehicle crash on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 200 North in Kimmel.

Senior Trooper Nick Meade's preliminary investigation revealed that at the time of the crash traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 due to a vehicle waiting to turn east at the CR200N intersection. A witness observed a white Harley Davidson motorcycle passing the line of stopped southbound traffic on the right shoulder, and then being struck by a Chevy Tahoe that had turned west from northbound US33 onto CR200N.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.