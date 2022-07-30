Noble County — The evening of July 28 at approximately 5 p.m., State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and officers from the Noble County Sheriff's Department responded to a three vehicle crash on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 200 North in Kimmel.
Senior Trooper Nick Meade's preliminary investigation revealed that at the time of the crash traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 due to a vehicle waiting to turn east at the CR200N intersection. A witness observed a white Harley Davidson motorcycle passing the line of stopped southbound traffic on the right shoulder, and then being struck by a Chevy Tahoe that had turned west from northbound US33 onto CR200N.
The driver of that motorcycle, later identified as Shawn Patrick Loteckie, 36, of Albion, IN, was ejected after that initial impact, and then hit another vehicle that was stopped on CR200N. Loteckie was pronounced dead at the scene by the Noble County Coroner.
The two other drivers involved were not physically injured in the crash. Although alcohol was not suspected as being a factor, the driver of the Chevy Tahoe was transported to a local area hospital to obtain a blood sample for chemical testing as part of the investigatory process required by law in all fatal crashes.
Notifications to Mr. Loteckie's family were made last evening.
This preliminary information is only a summary of what occurred. This is an ongoing investigation. There is no further information for release at this time.
Senior Trooper Meade was assisted at the scene by Trooper Zach McKenzie, the Noble County Sheriff's Department, Noble County Fire and EMS personnel, the Noble County Coroner, and Leatherman's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.