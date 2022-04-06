COLUMBIA CITY — Thursday, March 17, 2022, the Northeast Regional Envirothon was held at the Peabody Library in Columbia City. The event was hosted by the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, and Whitley Counties.
The Indiana Envirothon promotes environmental education to high school students. The goal is to raise awareness of the importance of achieving and maintaining a natural balance between the quality of life and of the environment. In-class curriculum is combined with hands-on field experience to demonstrate the role people have in important environmental issues. The Envirothon is a fun way for high school students to learn about the environment and the issues facing current and future generations.
At the Envirothon contest students listen to presentations covering five subjects— soil/land use, aquatic ecology, wildlife, forestry and a current environmental issue, which changes each year. This year’s current environmental issue was Waste to Resources. After the presentations, a standard test is given over the five different subjects is administrated to the students which is completed cooperatively by the members of the team. A team consists of five students.
There were six teams competing in the Northeast Regional Contest. They were from Lakeland High School, Westview High School, Warsaw High School and Whitko High School.
This year’s first place winner was a team from Warsaw High School. The second-place winner was from Whitko High School. The top two winners from the Northeast Regional have been invited to compete at the State level on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Conner Prairie at Fishers, Indiana.
