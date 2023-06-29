COLUMBIA CITY — It was a night to celebrate a long and treasured history, while also looking with hope to the future during the annual Old Settlers Day Association Past Presidents dinner.
It took place Tuesday, June 20 which was the first official day for the 119th Old Settlers Day Festival.
Many in attendance were association members with their spouses, many of whom wearing a red coat they had received in years past. It’s a prestigious honor to receive a Red Coat, and the year it is received puts the recipient in line to be president for the Old Settlers Festival in a future year.
It is the main item that takes place at the association dinner. This year’s recipient is Jim Argerbright.
Argerbright is a 1970 graduate of Columbia City Joint High School and Purdue University. He has been married to his high school sweetheart for 49 years, and together they have three children and five grandchildren. He spent 45 years in the banking industry, and has supported the community he grew up in a number of ways. Argerbright supported the building of the baseball diamonds at Morsches Park and spent many summers coaching baseball. He was also active in 4-H. He was previously a county commissioner and is currently a Whitley County councilman.
When saying a few words, Argerbright reflected on the past presidents and Red Coats that came before him.
“It’s quite a group,” he said. “I’m really honored to get this. I’m very grateful and humbled. Thank you for this award.”
Argerbright will continue to assist each year in leading Old Settlers – distributing tickets, organizing vendors, etc. He will be OSD president in 2026.
This year’s president Chad Whetstone offered his own words, admitting it was a difficult year for him with the loss of his parents.
His father, Larry Whetstone, had been a Red Coat as well, and it was his father who encouraged him to be part of the association.
“Your mom and dad would be very proud,” this year’s Vice President Linda Hyndman told Chad.
In his speech, Chad thanked Linda and Second Vice President Kim Wheeler for helping lead the year’s festival and supporting him.
“It’s a lot of work but it is worth it,” he said. He gave special recognition to the volunteers, past presidents and others working to ensure a successful festival each year.
He also highlighted several events that were new and returned favorites to this year’s festivities. Among these were the pickleball tournament, a skating party at Happy Valley, the annual parade, antique tractor drive, cornhole tournament, RC drag racing and kiddie tractor pull.
Other new events to this year is the Balloon Glow, which features hot air balloons on the courthouse lawn; DIY tie-dye by Running Around Screen Printing; and a performance by the Whitley County children’s choir.
Chad Whetstone also looked ahead and highlighted some of the plans in the works or being discussed for future OSD events. One popular event they are hoping to see return is BINGO. Another idea being considered is a strong man truck pull, which would challenge different groups to pull a truck similar to the Strong Man competitions.
He said a major goal is getting younger generations involved.
“It’s the heart of Old Settlers each year getting them enjoying it and have a safe place to hang out,” Whetstone said.
With this in mind, other ideas are in the works to plan events and areas of interest to encourage youth participation.
The annual dinner also highlights a historical part of Old Settlers, and this year the focus was on the longstanding tradition behind the Martin’s Lemonade Shake-Up stand.
Gay Martin and a friend of his had been to other fairs and seen the success of a lemonade stand there. They decided to start their own as a way to raise money for their college education.
The lemonade stand was launched at Old Settlers in 1960. At that time, cost was only 20 cents a glass.
Eventually, his friend moved on to operate pony rides and Ponytown campgrounds in Huntertown, but Martin continued to sell lemonade, and the stand has been a fixture each year of the festival ever since (skipping 2020 when OSD was canceled due to COVID).
“We are thankful he, his wife Roslynn, son, daughter and grandchildren are part of that legacy,” said Hyndman. “Thank you for being part of OSD history and may they continue many more years.”
More information about Old Settlers can be found on its website at oldsettlers.net.
A list of past Old Settlers Presidents is as follows:
- 1910: W.H. Carter
- 1911: Henry Shoemaker
- 1912: Hugo Logan
- 1913: B.F. Cooper
- 1914: Alexander Knisely
- 1915: J.W. Baker
- 1916: Eph K. Strong
- 1917: Frank L. Myers
- 1918: Henry E. Romey
- 1919: Bery Clugston
- 1920: Ernest Cotterly
- 1921: Spurgeon Markley
- 1923: Jacob Flox
- 1924: Benton J. Bloom
- 1925: Ralph Gates
- 1926: Patrick Maloney
- 1927: Milton M. Lorber
- 1928: Frank M. Northam
- 1929: G. Fred Yontz
- 1930: Lee Daniel
- 1931: Ernest Cotterly
- 1932: J.A. DeMoney
- 1933: Guy Mullendore
- 1934: Benton E. Gates
- 1939: Garland Mullendore
- 1940: William C. Thomson
- 1941: Virgil Heinley
- 1942-1945: Paul J. Morsches
- 1946: Edward C. Binder
- 1947: Austin C. Overdeer
- 1948: John Whiteleather Sr.
- 1949: James A. Brown
- 1950: Leland Williams
- 1951: Benton W. Bloom
- 1952: Garland Stickler
- 1953: James C. Gallagher
- 1954: Scott Holderbaum
- 1955: David Spence
- 1956: Stuart Smith
- 1957: Robert E. Gates
- 1958: Wm. C. Thomson Jr.
- 1959: David Walter Jr.
- 1960: A.K. Strouse
- 1961: Robert E. Erdmann
- 1962: Arthur Trier Jr.
- 1963: Willard Phillips
- 1964: H.A. Morris
- 1965: Ira C. Webber
- 1966: Jack V. Squires
- 1967: Benton E. Gates Jr.
- 1968: Jack Gates
- 1969: Edgar Strouse Jr.
- 1970: Robert Williams
- 1971: Gerald Redman
- 1972: Joseph R. Roe
- 1973: Carl Anderson
- 1974: Paul Redman
- 1975: Robert DeMoney
- 1976: Carl Arnston
- 1977: Keith H. Dowell
- 1978: Richard W. Gates
- 1979: Vernon Trier
- 1980: C. Taron Smith
- 1981: Harold H. Wheeler
- 1982: Gerald E. Meyer
- 1983: Robert E. Phillips
- 1984: Jay Crawford
- 1985: Robert Hollingsworth
- 1986: Robert L. Walker
- 1987: John Lefever
- 1988: Ira “Bill” Webber
- 1989: Michael Rush
- 1990: Paul R. Anders
- 1991: James Rohrbach
- 1992: Dr. Clark Waterfall
- 1993: Arthur Dee Trier
- 1994: Eugene Heckman
- 1995: Larry Whetstone
- 1996: Wilbur Waterson
- 1997: Patricia McNagny
- 1998: Gregory Fahl
- 1999: Scott Gates
- 2000: James Fleck
- 2001: Tim Bloom
- 2002: Richard Buchanan
- 2003: William Overdeer
- 2004: James Nelson
- 2005: Laura Lefever
- 2006: Mike Redman
- 2007: Taron Smith
- 2008: Fritz Martin
- 2009: Tom Drew
- 2010: Jim Brock
- 2011: Jacie Worrick
- 2012: Toban Chapman
- 2013: Glenn Snapp
- 2014: Kay Fleck
- 2015: John Meier
- 2016: Don Armstrong
- 2017: Gene Smith
- 2018: Ralph Bailey
- 2019: Michael Schrader
- 2020: Marcia McNagny
- 2021: Robin Wright
- 2022: Jeff Walker
- 2023: Chad Whetstone
