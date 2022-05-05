INDIANAPOLIS – Arthur Dean Family Foundation welcomes Dr. River Sturdivant to the position of Director of Learning and Impact. Dr. Sturdivant will be focused on supporting grantee partners in building organizational capacity and sharing lessons learned across the sector, as well as ensuring that the foundation’s impact is aligned with its trust-based values and approach.
Dr. Sturdivant joins the Arthur Dean team most recently from the Central Indiana Community Foundation, where she oversaw a number of special donor initiatives, research and evaluation. Dr. Sturdivant holds a PhD in adult learning and development and a master’s degree in international education. She has served in a number of capacities throughout the philanthropic and higher education community.
“We are thrilled to expand our team and welcome Dr. Sturdivant as we begin to focus our efforts beyond the grantmaking check. We know that she will not only assist our grantee partners, but also support the Foundation in learning how to enhance our effectiveness,” stated Ruthie Purcell-Jones, Executive Director, Arthur Dean Family Foundation.
