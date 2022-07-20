BABE Cutest kids
Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY – BABE of Whitley County, a non-profit organization that provides resources and a community for Whitley County families, kicked off their 10th annual Cutest Kid Contest July 15. This contest includes six age categories for children newborn through age six. Families can upload a photo of their child for the contest and cast votes for one dollar each.

Since switching to an online contest, this competition has become one of BABE’s most successful fundraising events in the past two years. Before 2020, this contest included in-person voting only at the Whitley County 4-H Fair.

