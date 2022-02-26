High school seniors from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley County that have been accepted to Ball State University for fall semester 2022 are invited to apply for this area scholarship. Recipients will be announced during the local Cardinal Classic Golf Outing held in June. The deadline to apply is April 1.
The scholarship application is located on the Ball State University website at https://forms.bsu.edu/forms/university_alumni_association_northeastern_indiana_alumni_chapter_scholarship_application.
The scholarship may be used toward tuition, fees, room and board, books, and other qualifying educational expenses.
The local alumni chapter raises funds for the scholarship annually through events and donations such as the Cardinal Classic Golf Outing, One Ball State Day, and designated giving. To support this fund, visit bsu.edu/give. Go to the link "Click here to search for other funds/designations," and type in "Northeastern" in the Description box.
