WASHINGTON — U.S. Term Limits, the leader in the non-partisan national movement to limit terms for elected officials, praises Indiana 3rd District Rep. Jim Banks, for signing the pledge for an amendment to term limit Congress.

U.S. Term Limits has the support of more than 100 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on Banks’s pledge saying, “Jim’s strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

