COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County’s historic barns are getting new life in an art series that will be up for auction during this year’s Whitley County 4-H Fair.
This year’s auction will take place Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. in the ag museum. Money raised from the auction will be used to purchase new technology to add more interactive elements in the museum using smartphone applications and kiosks.
There are 12 barn paintings up for auction.
Creating these art pieces is Robert Kroeger, who was born and raised in Ohio. His barn painting project, which began in 2012, led him to painting at least one barn in each county of Ohio. Kroeger later branched out to other states such as Florida, Gerogia, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusets, Montana and Wyoming. Kroeger has come to Whitley County for several years to paint its barns, each of which carries its own story in history.
With each piece of art, Kroeger writes an essay detailing information about the history of the barn, its owners or the details that stand out to him. Also special to each piece of art are its frames, which are made out of old barnwood and put together by Kroeger.
Assisting Kroeger in locating these barns, getting in touch with its owners and more is Ron Myer, who leads the Whitley County Ag Museum.
Kroeger offers these paintings back to the community through a Barn Painting Auction, which takes place during the Whitley County 4-H Fair. Proceeds from the auction go back to the ag museum, its programs and more.
This article endeavors to highlight four of the paintings up for auction this year. The first is titled “Burd Road,” the name of the road where this barn can be found on. It’s a pair of barns that are next to each other whose red paint can still be seen but is weathered. Kroeger created two pieces of art from two vantage points of these barns.
He wrote, “One (vantage point) highlighted the red asphalt roof of the smaller barn in the foreground – against a backdrop of dense trees. The other showed more of the larger barn and its dramatic hay hood, with weeds in the foreground contrasting sharply against the gray siding.”
The second painting is titled “Broad Acres.” It is the name given to this land as stated above the barn’s door – “Broad Acres, Dave and Beverly Salomon, 1986.” Kroeger admired the barn’s conditioning, noting it appeared to be well cared for, which will allow it to last for future generations of Whitley County.
Beautiful fall colors play a part in the landscape for “The Scene Stealer.” Kroeger noted in his essay his visit took place in November, and the bright red and orange leaves still on the trees next to this barn offered inspiration to him. As for the barn itself, Kroeger paid attention to the metal gambrel roof helping to add to the historic barn’s longevity.
Driving along Ind. 205, Kroeger said one large red barn got his attention (“Grandmother’s Barn”). After speaking with members of the farm’s family they discovered it was owned by a Margaret Adkim. Kroeger said he appreciated the composition of the barn, with features he said are hard to find today including a milk house with a wood shake roof, a type of roofing material from the 19th century.
Kroeger had the chance to explore the inside of the barn, where he noticed half cut logs which he said “spoke of earlier traditions.” Its lumber and gambrel roof suggested to him it had been built between 1890 and 1920.
