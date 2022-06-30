LARWILL — It wasn't long ago when Joe Luce tendered his resignation as director of the Whitko Career Academy. His intention was to return to coaching.
But Whitko celebrates the appointment of Chris Benedict to the role, as he was recently approved as director during the June 20 meeting of the Whitko Community School Board.
Benedict is a familiar face to Whitko, having previously been the Director of Alternative Programs, Scheduling Coordinator and Varsity Basketball Coach since July 2020.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve as the Director of the Whitko Career Academy. I want to thank Mr. Pivarnik and the Whitko Community School Board for their support. We want to continue providing our students with experiences that expand their career options and post-secondary readiness,” said Mr. Benedict about the director’s post.
Benedict brings with him years of experience, both at Whitko and other schools. From 2017 to taking his position with Whitko he served as Assistant Principal at Bluffton-Harrison Middle School. Prior to that Benedict was a math teacher at Indian Springs Middle School, Columbia City High School, Valparaiso High School, Wapahani High School and Hamilton Southeastern Middle School.
“Chris has excellent working knowledge of the WCA and needs no introduction in terms of a strong and seamless transition to Director,” said Tim Pivarnik, superintendent of Whitko Community Schools.
Benedict has a master's degree in Secondary Administration and a bachelor's in mathematics education.
He is supported by his wife Sandy, Whitko’s Work-Based Learning Coordinator, and together they have two children. They live in Roanoke.
