ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary announced that red fox Koda R. Fox was humanely euthanized on Monday Feb. 13.
In the past year, Koda, 13, had been treated with diuretics for her heart as well as pain medication for arthritis, according to a news release. More recently, she was observed with a notable slowdown in activity levels and in past weeks her appetite had waned as well.
When it comes to quality-of-life decisions, Black Pine said, the keeper team works closely with our veterinarian to make the best possible decision for its residents.
Koda lived the first eight years of her life with a private owner as an exotic pet. Her owner loved and cared for her but was unable to take Koda with her when she was forced to move. No landlords would allow a fox to live in the homes, understandably, as they can be quite destructive, can carry diseases and their musky scent is quite malodorous.
The life expectancy of a red fox in the wild is 3-6. In captivity it is 12-15. Despite their availability in the exotic pet trade, foxes do not make good pets.
“It was our distinct privilege to care for Koda,” Black Pine Executive Director Trish Nichols said. “Her beauty and personality will be sorely missed. Her remains will be interred in the Memorial Garden at Black Pine.”
