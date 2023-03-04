Koda the fox

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has announced that Koda, the sanctuary’s red fox, had to be euthanized.

ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary announced that red fox Koda R. Fox was humanely euthanized on Monday Feb. 13.

In the past year, Koda, 13, had been treated with diuretics for her heart as well as pain medication for arthritis, according to a news release. More recently, she was observed with a notable slowdown in activity levels and in past weeks her appetite had waned as well.

