ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion has two new residents.
The sanctuary recently welcomed the arrival of two monkeys named Tucker and Mia, who were rescued from private owners who did not properly care for them.
Tucker is a 3-year-old long-tailed Macaque who the sanctuary rescued from the exotic animal trade. He was found inside a “crack” house in Kentucky living in a dog crate and wearing a diaper, leash and collar.
He was found to be unusually thin with poor muscle development on his hips. He was also found to have severe separation anxiety that the sanctuary witnessed through him having tantrums and showing aggression towards the other monkeys.
“We found him to be very destructive and certainly younger than we anticipated,” said Trish Nichols, executive director of Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.
After being rescued, he temporarily stayed at a wildlife refuge in Kentucky but was not able to find a permanent home in the state. Black Pine was able to secure him through Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and now has a place where he is improving his social skills, eating a proper diet and getting appropriate veterinary care.
Mia is a 2-year-old red handed Tamarin who they rescued from a private owner in North Carolina that decided they couldn’t care for her in their home anymore.
Black Pine found her living in a sun room and expressed aggressive behavior toward her original owners. She had bitten many of the family members numerous times.
Mia is very social and was diagnosed with metabolic bone disease upon arrival. She is receiving proper treatment for her disease and getting proper nutrition, which she didn’t get from her prior owners.
Both of them are currently housed at the sanctuary’s primate house. Tucker and Mia join seven other primates at Black Pine.
“Both primates have become very popular with the staff,” she said.
The sanctuary is currently at full capacity and has not been able to take many new animals this year. Nichols said they have had to turn down 97 animals this year because they don’t have enough space for them.
“We’re just trying to help, but we don’t have the space for all of them,” she said.
Nichols added the sanctuary’s mission is to give the animals the best life possible and educating the public on why people owning exotic animals is not OK.
“Education is a pillar of our mission,” she said.
People decide to want to own exotic animals because they may find it cool to own one. Often, Nichols believes people don’t do their research on the animals and how they need to care for them, and it leads into the issues the United States faces with the exotic animal trade.
She used reptiles as an example, saying they require things like having to be in humidity and being misted.
“For most people, owning these types of animals exceeds their expertise,” she said.
Black Pine doesn’t buy, sell, trade or breed exotic animals. Its sole purpose is taking in animals who have been abused or not in safe environments and give them a place to safely live the rest of their lives.
It’s an accredited sanctuary, so it gives Black Pine an advantage of having credibility. Typically, people or animal welfare organizations reach out to them about exotic animals they may take in with a link being on its website they can use to contact Black Pine.
Black Pine is a non-profit, so it is heavily funded through donations.
The sanctuary is slowly recovering from having to delay its reopening during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Nichols said this year they have seen tours well booked out and they have seen more schools doing field trips and more adult group tours being scheduled.
“We are on track with our budget for 2022. Based on our current data, we’ve seen about 5,000 visitors this year,” she continued.
Black Pine saw much of its tough times during the pandemic when it didn’t have as many interns, which they typically get from colleges and high schools.
She said this summer, they have a solid group of interns helping out.
They have found much of their foot traffic as been coming from major cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, New York City and many from Fort Wayne as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.